Trusted Recommends: Our verdict on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, plus two perfect scores

It’s time for the newest edition of Trusted Recommends, where we take a look at all of the best tech we’ve reviewed over the last week.

This week saw us test a range of products from true wireless earbuds and phones to gaming laptops and Samsung’s new Freestyle projector, not to mention the highly-anticipated sequel Horizon Forbidden West. We also handed out two perfect 5 star scores this week, with the lucky recipients being the LG Tone Free UFP8 earbuds and the Positive Grid Spark Guitar Amp.

But why did they score so highly? Scroll down to see our breakdown of the best-of-the-best in tech this week.

Poco M4 Pro

Kicking things off we have the Poco M4 Pro. This smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand is packed with features including an FHD+ 90Hz display, a 5000mAh battery, 5G connectivity and a 50-megapixel dual camera array. All of the above comes at an affordable £250, making the M4 Pro an easy recommendation for anyone looking for a cheap smartphone.

Verdict: 4/5

Jabra Elite 7 Pro

Next we’ve got the Jabra Elite 7 Pro. One of several true wireless earbuds to feature this week, the Elite 7 Pro offer a discreet and comfortable design, great fit, a strong IP57 water resistance rating and good call quality. The earbuds also feature adjustable ANC and a HearThrough mode that can be controlled from the Jabra Sound Plus app. This is the latest pair in Jabra’s recent true wireless range to get a recommended badge from us, alongside the Elite 3, the Elite 7 Active and the Elite 4 Active.

Verdict: 4/5

Horizon Forbidden West

This week also saw our review of Horizon Forbidden West go live. The much-anticipated sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn sees our hero Aloy battle robot monsters across the forbidden west, picking up immediately where its predecessor left off. The story takes a fascinating new direction with plenty of twists and the new upgrade system presents players with a rewarding Monster Hunter-style gameplay loop.

Verdict: 4/5

Realme Pad

We also published our review of the Realme Pad this week. The tablet brings with it a stylish, high quality design, easy to use software and the option for expandable storage, all at an affordable price. The detailed 10.4-inch display is ideal for streaming video, playing games and taking video calls, and is backed up by a powerful set of speakers.

Verdict: 4/5

Samsung Freestyle

The Samsung Freestyle LED projector makes it easy to bring the big screen to wherever you are and our reviewer found the images to be bright and punchy and the audio surprisingly good. The picture is Full HD with support for HDR10 and HLG and there’s an array of built-in apps to give you plenty of options when it comes to streaming, along with support for voice assistants Bixby and Amazon Alexa.

Verdict: 4.5/5

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15

Next up is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15. This 15-inch gaming laptop may not be the most powerful option on the market, but it is one of the best you can buy thanks to its slim, portable design. The laptop strikes a good balance between performance and size, but is still large enough to be configured with even better components like the Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU. This laptop also takes advantage of a Quad HD display, a fast Ryzen 5000 Series processor and a customisable AniMe Matrix lid.

Verdict: 4.5/5

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

February saw Samsung unveil its latest range of S Series phones and this week we recenly our thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. One of our key takeaways was that the phone makes a fantastic replacement for anyone still mourning the loss of the Galaxy Note. The phone now has a slot for the S Pen like the Note, and packs many of the features fans would associate with the discontinued phone. The phone comes with a 6.8-inch display, the Exynos 2200 chipset and four AI-powered cameras for great versatility.

Verdict: 4.5/5

Positive Grid Spark Guitar Amp

Next up is the Positive Grid Spark Guitar Amp. Spark is a smart guitar amp that pairs with a mobile app via Bluetooth. It’s small enough to fit on a desk, but offers big sound for a practice amp. It can be programmed with over 10,000 tones, allowing guitarists to replicate a wide range of classic amps and pedals from their favourite artists, and features like Auto Chords and Smart Jam also make for fantastic tools for beginners. All of the above makes this the ultimate connected practice amp for guitarists.

Verdict: 5/5

LG Tone Free UFP8

Finally we have the LG Tone Free UFP8. These true wireless earbuds are packed with features from noise cancellation and an ambient mode to a 3D sound stage and even UV light cleaning. The earbuds also come with a new design to help them fit better in your ears, making them more suited for running than their predecessors, while the updated driver delivers even more powerful ANC.

Verdict: 5/5