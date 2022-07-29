Trusted Recommends: Microsoft’s tiny laptop and a 4K projector score big

It’s finally the end of the week, which means one thing: the latest entry of Trusted Recommends is here! We’ve rounded up all of the gadgets that scored at least a 4-star rating in the past seven days.

There’s been a great variety of gadgets this week, from Microsoft’s second iteration of the Surface Laptop Go to a 4K projector that lets you have a cinema-like experience in your garden.

Every product here has gone through rigorous testing to ensure it offers great value for your money. So without further delay, here are the best reviewed gadgets of the week.

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro

The Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro is a gaming phone that packs powerful performance – you won’t find a faster Android phone right now. Dedicated shoulder buttons are also handy for gaming on the go.

We were really impressed with the gaming experience, but it does have a few controversial quirks including an in-display selfie cam and a buggy UI.

Score: 4 / 5

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is a dinky 12-inch laptop that’s ideal for anyone on a tight budget. Microsoft has boosted the performance by adding in an 11th Generation Intel Core processor, making it sail through basic day-to-day workloads.

It’s not a perfect laptop, with the low-resolution display making it a poor choice for Netflix binges. But it’s still one of the best value Windows portables you can currently find.

Score: 4.5 / 5

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a new action RPG from Nintendo. It features an epic story, with inhabitants of its high fantasy world trapped in a perpetual war. We loved the action-packed cutscenes and emotionally charged character arcs which kept us invested throughout the 50-hour adventure.

The real-time combat is good fun, with large seven-character parties and the ability to swap character classes mid-game. Although we did find that the weak progression system made combat repetitive past the halfway mark.

Score: 4 / 5

Sony Inzone H7

Sony has traditionally stuck with the PlayStation brand when it comes to gaming, but now it’s launched a new subsidiary to focus on PC peripherals, which includes the new Inzone H7 headset.

We were really impressed with the detailed audio and comfortable design here, offering a properly premium experience. Although keep in mind that this headset is extremely expensive, while the microphone quality could be better.

Score: 4 / 5

Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022)

The new Amazon Fire 7 Kids offers great value considering you get a tablet, tough case, two-year worry free guarantee and a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+.

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids is a fun and engaging tablet for younger children, and is well worth the money if you crave some quiet time during long family trips in the car.

Score: 4 / 5

Huawei MateBook D 16

The Huawei MateBook D 16 is a 16-inch laptop offering a super-speedy, productivity performance thanks to Intel’s 12th Gen chip.

It has a high-quality keyboard and a great port selection, making it ideal for students or office workers. Although the poor battery life shouldn’t be ignored if you want to work on the go without worrying about a recharge.

Score: 4 / 5

XGIMI Horizon Pro

The XGIMI Horizon Pro is a 4K projector that can provide a cinema-like experience from the comfort of your home.

It features excellent integrated speakers, and runs on Android TV to provide most of your favourite apps. Although the lack of support for Netflix could be a dealbreaker for Stranger Things fans. It also can’t compete with OLED TVs when displaying dark, deep black colours.

Score: 4 / 5

Acer Nitro 5 (2022)

The 2022 model of the Acer Nitro 5 offers an affordable on-the-go gaming experience compared to more pricey alternatives from the likes of Razer.

It features superb specs, including a 12th Gen Intel chip, Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti GPU and 165Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth motion. If you want a top-notch 1080p performance without emptying your bank account, this is a fantastic choice.

Score: 4.5 / 5

Samsung HW-Q800B

Audio can be just as important as the picture quality when watching a film, so we decided to check out this high-end soundbar: the Samsung HW-Q800B.

It provides a spacious, wide performance, with the opportunity to add rear speakers at a later date. Bass is wonderfully big too, although can be overpowering.

Score: 4.5 / 5

Eclipse TD307 MK3

The Eclipse TD307 MK3 are a pair of desktop speakers, each costing a staggering £300. That may be a lot to spend, but they offer shockingly good audio quality.

The glossy egg-shaped design is wickedly stylish too, although it’s slightly irksome that the speakers are really fussy about being placed in the correct position in order to provide the best possible audio performance.

Score: 4 / 5