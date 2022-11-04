Trusted Recommends: God of War Ragnarök and a Secretlab gaming chair get top scores

It’s Friday, which means we’re back with another edition of Trusted Recommends. Below you’ll find all the best tech reviewed by the team at Trusted Reviews over the past two weeks.

On the top end, that includes an ergonomic gaming chair from Secretlab and a highly-anticipated game to play while you sit in it. Read on to discover what products scored well over the last fortnight.

Samsung QE65QN800B

This Samsung TV earned 4 stars for its excellent picture quality when viewing native 8K content, slim design and great gaming compatibility.

Score: 4/5

Creative Outlier Pro

Not Creative’s best-sounding pair of earbuds but the addition of noise cancellation earns the Pro name over the cheaper models, with touch controls and wireless connectivity also improved. For less than £100, the noise cancelling is very effective for the asking price.

Score: 4/5

Logitech Zone Vibe 100

The Logitech Zone Vibe 100 is a modern-looking headset that offers clarity and solid performance in the mids and top end, making it a great choice for meetings and calls.

Score: 4/5

Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp

The Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp is a fun way to bring extra light into any space with colours blended through three segments and full compatibility with the Hue range of controls and app.

Score: 4/5

SwitchBot Curtain Rod 2

The SwitchBot Curtain Rod 2 is a neat upgrade to any curtain pole, allowing you to automate your existing curtains. However, the optional Hub Mini is needed to unleash the SwitchBot’s full potential.

Score: 4/5

Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta 3 is a hack-and-slash that almost anyone can play, packed with fast-paced action, beautiful graphics and a nonsensical story.

Score: 4/5

SteelSeries Arena 7

The SteelSeries Arena 7 is a solid set of gaming speakers with a sleek design, smart RGB lighting and a subwoofer to give the low-end some extra oomph.

Score: 4/5

Poco M5s

The Poco M5s is a great phone if you’re looking for something that offers solid everyday performance. Shame the quad camera can be hit-or-miss.

Score: 4/5

Asus Zenfone 9

The Zenfone 9 is the best small-sized phone on the market, delivering excellent performance and capable camera hardware, though the image processing and charging speed can be slow.

Score: 4/5

Poco M5

The Poco M5 is an affordable phone with a large display and great battery life, though it doesn’t have the best camera on the market.

Score: 4/5

Apple iPad (10th gen)

The 10th generation iPad comes with a massive design upgrade, USB-C over Lightning and a smarter front camera placement.

Score: 4/5

Monolith M1570

The M1570 are a large pair of open-backed, planar magnetic headphones that offer a comfortable fit and a warm, energetic presentation, but they require high-end kit to get the best performance from them.

Score: 4/5

AWOL Vision LTV-3500

The LTV-3500 is the brightest laser TV we’ve tested, producing vibrant images bright enough that you can watch during the day.

Score: 4/5

Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation)

Scoring 4.5 stars are the Amazon Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock and Echo Dot Kids. These 5th generation smart speakers offer improved audio and tap controls, though upgrades over the previous generation are minor.

Score: 4.5/5

SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless

The SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless is perhaps the best wireless MMO mouse on the market. It’s comfortable and functional with solid-feeling buttons, excellent battery life and powerful wireless connectivity.

Score: 4.5/5

Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro packs a great camera, a smooth screen and a suite of software features that ensure you’ll get fantastic value for money.

Score: 4.5/5

Motorola Razr (2022)

The Motorola Razr (2022) is a big upgrade over its predecessor, abandoning some of the nostalgic Razr design elements for a flagship processor, strong camera and longer battery life.

Score: 4.5/5

iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is a large and heavy phone but it offers a stunning display, speedy performance and reliable cameras in all conditions.

Score: 4.5/5

Google Pixel 7

Another Pixel phone, the Pixel 7 delivers an impressive all-round experience with a very capable camera system, a stylish design and a good screen.

Score: 4.5/5

Amazon Kindle 2022

This update to Amazon’s most basic Kindle model is easy to recommend for the majority of people, thanks to its fantastic screen, affordable price and the addition of USB-C charging.

Score: 4.5/5

Austrian Audio Hi-X65

The Hi-X65 are a pair of wired, open-backed headphones perfect for mixing and critical listening, with a smooth and natural audio reproduction and great build quality and comfort.

Score: 4.5/5

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022

The first of our 5-star reviews this week is the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022. This gaming chair offers world-class ergonomics, incredible build quality and comes in a wide variety of styles.

Score: 5/5

God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök is a spectacular sequel, retaining the same ultra-satisfying combat as its predecessor, but with a more grandiose story to boot.

Score: 5/5