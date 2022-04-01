Trusted Recommends: Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Kenwood kMix KMX75 both impress

Welcome back to another edition of Trusted Recommends, the weekly column where we round up all of our favourite tech from the last week.

This week saw a sweeping win from Kenwood with a five-star award for the kMix stand mixer. We also saw some impressive devices that came in with four and a half stars and four stars.

All of the products listed below have been reviewed by the team at Trusted Reviews, with industry-standard testing being used where applicable. This is so you can get an in-depth look at how each product performs and see how they compare to other products on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes packed with a fantastic 14-inch display, which makes it a great choice for binging Netflix or streaming games. It comes with a bundled S Pen stylus and one of the most powerful Android chips available for tablets, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Score: 4/5

Technics EAH-AZ40

Second up, the Technics EAH-AZ40 are versatile enough to perform across multiple genres, with a smooth and melodic tone that will make your favourite songs sound even better. With their comfortable design, good noise isolating skills and a well-featured app, the AZ40 are a smart and stylish true wireless at an affordable price.

Score: 4/5

Corsair HS80 RGB Headset

This gaming headset is extremely comfortable to wear for extended periods of time, with cushy earpads that help block out noise from the world around you. Coming with Dolby Atoms and supporting Dolby companion software, you can adjust the audio to whatever works best for you. With support for both PC and PlayStation consoles, this is a fantastic headset for anyone looking for a sleek and discrete way to game.

Score: 4/5

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon

Next up, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon weighs in at just 974 grams, which makes it ultra-portable and is a very easy choice for anyone looking for a work laptop. The 10-hour battery life is impressive for a smaller device and inside there’s a solid 11th-gen Intel processor that can handle any productivity task you throw at it.

Score: 4/5

Huawei Sound Joy

The Huawei Sound Joy is a water-resistant portable Bluetooth speaker that is capable of surprisingly deep and tuneful bass. The 26-hour battery means you can use it on the go without issue, with the fabric finish and oversized buttons giving it a great rugged look.

Score: 4/5

Tower T17076 10 in 1 Digital Air Fryer

Despite coming in with a pretty complicated name, this Tower 10 in 1 Digital Air Fryer can tackle an impressive range of cooking tasks. This device can be used as a grill, griddle, toaster and a mini-rotisserie, making it a great addition to every kitchen, even if it does take up a lot of space.

Score: 4.5/5

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro

If you’re looking for a traditional laptop, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro is one of the top contenders. The 16:10 aspect ratio is perfect for work applications, with a high resolution that keeps the screen looking sharp, all for under £1000. The glass touchpad feels smooth to glide across and adds a touch of style to the overall design.

Score: 4.5/5 stars

Kenwood kMix KMX75

We’re rounding off this week’s Trusted Recommends with the only five-star product we reviewed, the Kenwood kMix KMX75 stand mixer. This mixer excelled at whipping, mixing and kneading without tossing flour outside of the bowl and making a big mess. Each removable part is dishwasher safe, making it easy to clean. The only downside here is that it takes up a lot of space, but for the quality, we think it’s worth it.

Score: 5/5