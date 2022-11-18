Trusted Recommends: The best products we’ve tested lately, including gaming peripherals

This edition of Trusted Recommends highlights all sorts of excellent hardware, with a considerable smattering of gaming accessories among it.

Trusted Recommends is back, and we’ve got another list of top-tier products ready to share with you. Our reviewers rated all these devices highly, from fridge freezers to headsets; from keyboards to soundbars, so dig in if you want some tips on what to put on your wishlist.

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

The Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is a dedicated gaming phone. It packs in brilliant levels of performance that will see all your favourite titles run very smoothly, while the 6.78-inch display is both large and fluid thanks to its 165Hz maximum refresh rate.

Corsair Katar Elite Wireless

If you want a full-featured gaming mouse that’s also competitively priced, then the Corsair Katar Elite Wireless delivers the goods while remaining affordable too.

Acer Swift Edge

The Acer Swift Edge is a lightweight 16-inch laptop that offers a gorgeous 4K OLED display, reliable performance and a great selection of ports.

Samsung QE65QN800B

The Samsung QE65QN800B is a slim TV that makes for an extraordinary watch in the right circumstances thanks to its brilliant picture quality for native 8K content, but there are limits to its upscaling ability.

Urbanista Seoul

The Urbanista Seoul earbuds make a great alternative to a PC gaming headset, with detailed audio that elevates both music and in-game sounds. However, they do suffer from limited compatibility.

Polk MagniFi Mini AX

The Polk MagniFi Mini AX is a great attempt at an ultra-compact immersive soundbar, which delivers a sound that’s bigger and more dynamic than expected.

Dell XPS 15 (2022)

Remaining one of the best premium laptops around, the new Dell XPS 15 is ideal especially if you can afford to splash out on a model with a gorgeous OLED screen.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless

Offering all the benefits of a small and fast gaming keyboard, the Apex Pro Mini Wireless combines the power of adjustable actuation point switches with a functional and space-saving 60% layout.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless

These might not be the top model in SteelSeries’ latest line of gaming headsets, but the Arctis Nova 7 is still a capable choice that offers solid noise cancellation and well-balanced audio.

Astro A30 Wireless

The Astro A30 Wireless provides a great all-round experience for those wanting a stylish headset to use on lots of devices. It’s well-built, looks fetching and offers superb levels of both comfort and passive noise isolation.

Samsung QE55QN90B

Another bright, colourful Neo QLED TV from Samsung, the QN90B has definite strengths and some unavoidable drawbacks such as blooming. Well-built and with specs appeal to spare, this TV delivers spectacularly bright images across all types of content.

LG GSXV90MCDE

The LG GSXV90MCDE large fridge freezer has exceptional temperature control, and the InstaView and Door-in-Door functions make it easier than ever to find and retrieve items; the running cost is the only downside.

Balsam Hill Nordmann Fir

The Balsam Hill Nordmann Fir replica Christmas tree looks highly realistic, but it’s the built-in Twinkly lights that really set it apart from the rest of the competition. This is your best bet for an artificial tree, but the cost means you’ll have to think of it as a long-term investment.

Bang and Olufsen Beosound Theatre

The Bang and Olufsen Beosound Theatre is a premium soundbar with an iconic design and uncompromising performance, delivering outstanding vocal clarity, musicality, and thunderous bass.

Panasonic TX-42LZ980

The Panasonic TX-42LZ980 TV offers absolutely extraordinary fidelity and realism in its images, so much so that it makes up for some shortcomings in the audio and brightness.