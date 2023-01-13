Trusted Recommends: 5-star headphones and a smart oven kick off the year

OPINION: It’s been a busy start to the year, with countless tech companies travelling over to CES 2023 in Las Vegas in order to provide a sneak peek at their upcoming gadgets.

Despite the hectic news cycle in the first two weeks of the year, we’ve made sure to keep churning out reviews, with several products receiving a Trusted Recommends accolade. If you don’t have time to read all of those reviews, we’ve put together this roundup to celebrate all of the recent top scoring gadgets.

So without further ado, here are the best devices we’ve reviewed in January 2023 so far.

KitchenAid 6 Speed Hand Mixer with Flex Edge Beaters

Mixers are a godsend in the kitchen, but will do your eardrums no favours with irritatingly loud whirring. The KitchenAid 6 Speed Hand Mixer with Flex Edge Beaters solves this issue, using a rubberised design to keep it quiet without compromising on performance.

Score: 4.5/5

KitchenAid Design Series Blossom Stand Mixer

Here’s another top-notch mixer, with the KitchenAid Design Series Blossom Stand Mixer providing a powerful mixing performance and stylish design. It sports an attractive pale green finish, and comes bundled with a textured copper bowl.

Score: 4.5/5

Haylou PurFree BC01

The Haylou PurFree BC01 are a pair of sporty earphones, which use bone-conduction technology to deliver top-quality sound. We found them to have a strong battery life and a comfortable, lightweight design to boot.

Score: 4/5

Jabra Elite 5

True wireless earphones are very popular right now, and the Jabra Elite 5 are an excellent option thanks to their effective noise-cancellation technology and comfortable design. We found them to offer rich and warm sound, making them a great affordable option.

Score: 4/5

Audio Pro P5

The Audio Pro P5 is a portable Bluetooth speaker capable of bassy, rich audio. It also sports a rugged design, enabling you to take it outdoors without worry of it breaking. Battery life comes in at around 14-hours, although you can get superior stamina from rival speakers.

Score: 4/5

Hotpoint TS 5760F NE Flexi Zone Induction Electric Hob

The Hotpoint TS 5760F NE Flexi Zone is an electric induction hob that’s easy to use and boasts a great range of features. It has four burners, although the two on the left can be combined into one zone to heat up large pans.

Score: 4.5/5

Audeze Euclid

We awarded the Audeze Euclid headphones with a perfect 5-star rating after being impressed by the balanced and natural audio quality on offer. These headphones are a superb option for those who pride audio realism over bombast, while also proving to be very versatile with both wired and wireless modes.

Score: 5/5

Shokz OpenSwim

The Shokz OpenSwim headphones, as the name suggests, are designed specifically for use while swimming. They flaunt an IP68 water resistance rating and have 4GB of onboard storage so you don’t need to bring your smartphone to the pool.

Score: 4/5

AlphaSync PBA Diamond Gaming PC

The AlphaSync PBA Diamond is a mid-range gaming PC that is capable of a speedy Full HD and Quad HD performance. It also supports ray tracing and DLSS, giving gamers the taste of cutting-edge features without being forced to pay over the odds.

Score: 4/5

Whirlpool W11I OM1 4MS2 H

The Whirlpool W11I OM1 4MS2 H is a large-capacity oven that ships with a huge range of accessories and features. These include an easy-to-use smart app, as well as a temperature probe which uses automations to let the oven know once your food is perfectly cooked, removing the need for guesswork.

Score: 5/5

Adidas RPT-02 SOL

The Adidas RPT-02 SOL headphones feature an integrated solar panel, allowing you charge up the device while parading around in the sunlight. We also found them to offer rich, energetic audio, although the high price may be a sticking point if you’re not fussed about the eco-friendly design.

Score: 4/5

Philips 65PUS8807

The Philips 65PUS8807 is a 65-inch 4K TV with wide HDR support. It also supports frame rates up to 120Hz, making it an ideal option for gamers with a PS5 or Xbox Series X, and since this is a Philips TV, you also get vibrant Ambilight lighting on the rear which looks fantastic.

Score: 4 / 5

Samsung JetBot AI+

Fed up of cleaning your home by yourself? Then it may be worth considering the Samsung JetBot AI+, a robot vacuum cleaner with automatic object detection. It flaunts excellent cleaning power, and offers oodles of features via the SmartThings app. With all things considered, this is one of the best robot vacuum cleaners that we’ve tested yet.

Score: 4.5/5