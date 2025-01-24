Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Tim Cook Severance S2 promo is a wink to those weird Apple similarities

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

One of the ironies of the hit Apple TV+ original series Severance is that it reflected how many people saw Apple itself.

When you think about it, the the parallels are eerily similar to the public impression of Apple itself, whether those impressions are accurate or not.

For instance, the fictional Lumon company is a highly secretive environment where employees may not know about the big picture things they’re working on. Those same employees aren’t allowed to able to take their work out of the building, and they’re not even allowed to communicate with their colleagues in other departments about it.

These are all things we’ve heard about life inside Apple from various reports, biographies and insider tales down the years.

Plus those Lumon office buildings with their minimalist decor and white everywhere? Well they aren’t entirely unlike the Apple Stores you see around the world. Furthermore, the address of Lumon Industries is 499 Half Loop Road, which isn’t a million miles from the 1 Infinite Loop canvas Apple used to occupy as its HQ.

We wondered whether Apple was in on this or not?

Well a new promotional spot for Severance Season 2 has left us in no doubt, Apple is absolutely in on the joke.

Posted by Severance executive producer Ben Stiller on Friday, ahead of the latest episode of the second series dropping on Apple TV+, the promo shows Tim C. arriving for work at Lumon.

It’s actually really well done, and credit to Tim Cook for getting on board. Cook enters the building, makes his way into the lift where the Severance with his outside world persona takes place before heading into the office where he’s greeted by Travell Tillman’s character, the overtly smiling office enforcer Seth Milchick is waiting for him.

“Tim C. ‘the core of the apple’,” the character says. “Please have a seat” he says.

