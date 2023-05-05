This is the worst time to buy the Google Pixel 6a

OPINION: The Google Pixel 6a is one of my personal favourite phones from the past 12 months – it’s powerful, has lovely software and takes cracking snaps. Yet, if you’re eyeing one I would advise waiting, and this is why.

The reason I’m suggesting anyone avoids picking up Google’s current budget phone isn’t that it’s a bad device – just read our in-depth Pixel 6a review to see why that’s certainly not the case – but because we’re expecting some big news from Google next week.

On Wednesday May 10, Google’s I/O conference takes place. This annual event could be compared to Apple’s WWDC thanks to its typical focus on developers and software, but it’s also the spot where Google likes to show off new hardware – and we’re expecting a lot of that this year.

Google has confirmed its first foldable device, the Pixel Fold, will get its long-awaited unveiling at the event. The heavily rumoured device, which should rival the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 4 if all goes to plan, was teased ahead of I/O by Google and it looks to have plenty in common (at least in the design) with the China-only Oppo Find N2. You can see the short tease below.

The Fold isn’t the only piece of hardware we expect Google to launch however. The event is also heavily expected to see the reveal of the Pixel 7a – the follow-up to the 6a.

It’s never nice picking up a shiny new phone, only for it to be superseded shortly after and that’s exactly what will happen if you plump for a Pixel 6a this weekend.

Rumoured features for this new Pixel include a bump from a 60Hz to a 90Hz screen to ensure scrolling is a lot smoother, the same Tensor chipset found in the pricier Pixel 7 series, wireless charging and an even better camera. These upgrades should address the few qualms I had with the 6a and make it overall a better phone.

Now, there has also been talk of a price rise – so these extra features could push the starting price of the device up slightly (possibly up $50 to $499 in the States). Still, this hasn’t been confirmed and we’re still in the dark about exactly much the new Pixel will cost. Personally, if those feature upgrades turn out to be true then even with a price rise it’ll still work out to be a better deal.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s also worth holding out even if you’re not interested in the Pixel 7a, as the new arrival could see prices of the 6a tumble even further. With retailers stocking the new phone, there’s always the chance that there could heavy discounts for the older phone in order to shift stock. Google could even give the phone a permanent official price cut, something Apple usually does when it releases an upgraded product.

Even though the Pixel 6a remains a good phone, if it’s on your shopping list then you really should wait until after Google I/O and you could end up with a better device, or with a little extra cash in your pocket.