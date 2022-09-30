 large image

There’s no reason to snub a GoPro subscription with the Hero 11 Black – at least at first

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

OPINION: GoPro has one of the best value subscription services available. Here’s why it doesn’t make sense not to get it – at least for the first year. 

GoPro released the Hero 11 Black the other week and, once again, the company is offering a sizable discount to anyone willing to sign up for a GoPro subscription when they pick up the camera. 

I’m here to tell you why there’s really no reason not to take them up on this offer, at least for your first year with the camera. 

Unlike other companies that offer free trials to their companion apps, GoPro takes the unusual route of basically paying you to try out its subscription service. The Hero 11 Black costs $499.99/£499.99 alone, or $399.98/£399.98 with a GoPro subscription – $349.99/£349.99 for the camera and $49.99/£49.99 for a 1-year plan. 

That’s a $150/£150 saving on the camera itself, which could cover not just the first year, but up to three years of a GoPro subscription, before eventually hitting the same price you’d pay for the camera without a subscription. 

That means you can choose between cancelling after one year and saving $100/£100, cancelling after two years and saving $50/£50 or cancelling after three years and essentially getting a three-year free trial to the GoPro subscription.

The subscription service includes features like unlimited cloud backup, auto uploads, private live streaming links, access to premium editing tools in the Quik app, discounts on future upgrades and accessories, and no questions asked replacements for damaged cameras. 

However, I’d argue that the best incentive here is the money you’ll save.

You still need to pay $99 to trade in a damaged camera, and while cloud storage and private live streaming links are nice bonuses, they aren’t necessary for everyone. However, there’s no reason to pay nearly $500 for the Hero 11 when you can get it for much less.

I will say that, if you jump back a few years, the idea of $399.98/£399.98 being the discounted price for a GoPro would sound a bit cheeky. Just three years ago, the company launched the Hero 8 Black for $399/£379 – no subscription needed.

However, that doesn’t change the fact that a GoPro will now cost you $499.99 in 2022 if you don’t make use of this subscription deal. Opting for this deal is a no brainer.

The added features don’t hurt, either. You might find that you make good use of them and continue paying after the fact, but, for those who don’t, there’s always the option to delete the subscription early and nab a saving instead. 

Just make sure you do so before the first year (or two) is up to secure your discount before time runs out.

