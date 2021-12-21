The Thermomix is the kitchen gadget to get this Christmas

We might all have been forced to spend more time at home, but it’s at least meant that many of us have fallen in love with cooking again. While I would much rather be able to spend more time outside of my house, I still want to create good food when I’m at home. That’s why the Thermomix TM6 is the kitchen gadget to get this Christmas.

Actually, it’s the kitchen gadget to get, full stop. Sure, it’s quite expensive (more than £1000) for something that looks like a blender, but it takes the place of so many other devices and does their job even better.

Plus, Thermomix keeps updating it and adding new features. One of the slight issues with the device was that the blade assembly has to spin, no matter what you’re cooking. Try and slow-cook food in it, and you can end up with a bowl of blended ingredients. Now, there’s a blade cover that you can insert, so that you can use the entire cooking space without worrying about the blade cutting things up.

Not only does this improve slow cooking, but you can also use the TM6’s sous vide mode, where you seal food inside a bag and cook it at precisely the right temperature. With steaks, you get them cooked the exact way you want them all the way through, with just a quick sear on either side to finish them. Sous vide can also deliver perfect fish, with practically no effort.

With the Thermomix, you can make incredible bread and pastries, cook and sear food, blend practically anything and even steam vegetables and cook rice. There’s very little that it can’t do.

If you’re stuck for inspiration, then subscribe to Cookidoo, which brings thousands of guided recipes to your fingertips. You’ll be amazed at what you can cook: I managed honeycomb and hollandaise sauce, two things that need precision and spot-on timing if you try and do it manually.

Cookidoo has been updated with Created Recipes, which lets you create up to 100 of your own recipes. These can either be from scratch, or you can modify existing recipes to your taste.

The biggest issue with the Thermomix is that you can only really do one thing at a time, so making multiple items for a dinner means you either need to cook and keep warm, or resort to traditional methods.

Now, there’s the Thermomix Friend, a secondary base that has a heating system and temperature sensor. With parallel cooking, you’re told when to swap devices from the TM6 to the Friend.

If you get a Thermomix, you will never look back: it’s simply the best kitchen gadget ever, so what are you waiting for?