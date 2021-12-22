The Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense is the gaming headset to get this Christmas

OPINION: Not sure what to get the resident gamer in your life? Then look no further, as I’m here to tell you the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense headset is the perfect gift this Christmas.

Christmas is one of the most popular holidays for a reason, everyone loves settling down with a steaming mug of hot chocolate and watching their favourite festive film. But Christmas comes with that little caveat that’s easy to forget until the last minute; you need to buy everyone a present, and a good present at that.

Unless your family and friends have gone out of their way to tell you what they want, it can be a bit of a guessing game, and you don’t want to end up buying something they won’t even like. That’s where the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense headset comes in, as I believe that anyone who games on the regular would be thrilled if they found this under the tree on the 25th. Here’s why.

The Kraken V3 HyperSense headset is one of the latest Razer headsets and is an all-rounder when it comes to gaming peripherals. I’ve sunk many hours into many headsets this past year, and while many stand out to me as quality devices, with great audio and great design, this headset is just in a league of its own.

Coming packed with 50mm Razer TriForce Titanium drivers, you will hear clear and crisp audio that’s amazingly balanced, making them perfect for anyone playing high-stakes competitive games, or rhythm-based games. And if you’re playing the latest triple-A games, like FIFA 22 or Forza 5, or even calmer RPG’s like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, be prepared to hear every cheer from the crowd, every drift turn and every crunch of snow with amazing clarity.

I also thought they faired extremely well when I was just listening to music or watching TV. These cans have a surprisingly deep bass that bought songs like Bill Withers Lovely Day to life, making them an all-around quality headset even outside of gaming.

And we haven’t even touched on the best feature yet. The HyperSense aspect of the headset name refers to the intelligent haptic technology that creates tactile feedback. In other words, the headset will pick up on key audio cues – like an explosion in a game, or a bass drop in a song – and replicate the sensations through vibrations, adding a completely new level of immersion.

I think that this is the most immersive headset I’ve ever used, as the haptic feedback highlights whatever you’re doing in-game; feel the shudder of an explosion as you throw a grenade and experience the feeling of running frantically away from an enemy base. It adds another experience to whatever game you’re playing and makes you feel so much more involved; I can’t not use this headset on my favourite games, as I just think it makes the whole encounter more worthwhile.

And the beauty of the Kraken V3 HyperSense is that it works with so many devices. If you know of any PC, PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo Switch gamers, they’re all covered under this headset, and you obviously have the option to swap it out whenever you want to play on a different platform, so you only need to rely on one headset.

I have played numerous hours with the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense headset and so far I have no complaints. From the design to the audio I think this headset is essential for any gamer out there that’s looking to take things to the next level, which is why I think this is one of the best gifts you can buy this Christmas.