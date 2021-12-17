The Planet Buddies are the cutest volume-limited headphones to gift kids this Christmas

Looking for a great tech gift for youngsters this Christmas? The Planet Buddies Volume Limited headphones are equal parts practical, affordable and adorable, with an eco-friendly twist.

Whether they’re watching videos, playing games or studying at home, chances are most kids could benefit from a pair of headphones these days.

Unfortunately, listening to music at high volumes for long periods of time can be damaging to our ears, which is why it’s a good idea to invest in a pair of volume-limited headphones to protect your ears from NIHL (or Noise-Induced Hearing Loss) – and kids are no exception to this rule.

There’s no shortage of cute and colourful children’s headphones available on Amazon right now. But, while many now boast volume-limiting tech, few also aim to teach kids about endangered animals and our earth in a single package.

I got given the opportunity to test the eco-friendly Planet Buddies Volume Limited headphones in 2021 and, while they definitely weren’t designed to fit my adult head, I really enjoyed trying them out and think they’d make an excellent Christmas gift for any child in need of a new pair of headphones.

So, why are they so great?

There are a few different styles you can pick from. I tested the Olive the Owls, the Pippin the Pandas and the Colour and Swaps, which are all wired, but the brand also makes wireless headphones for those who’d rather ditch the wires entirely.

All the pairs I tried feature a character based on an endangered animal and come packaged in a recyclable box with tips on how to protect our planet.

Of course, the headline feature here is the volume-limiting tech, which prevents the headphones from crossing the World Health Organization’s recommended 85dB limit for children aged three or older, and helps to protect their tiny ears from hearing damage.

The Pippin the Pandas felt particularly cute with their soft panda ears and adjustable headband, while the Colour and Swaps allowed kids (or myself, in this case) to get creative by colouring the characters themselves or drawing out their own designs for the ear cups. The latter are no longer available on Planet Buddies’ website, but there are still a number of styles to choose from if you’re hoping to get a pair in ahead of Christmas.

The Planet Buddies Volume Limited headphones are available in a wide range of styles, with prices starting at £19.99 and going up to just £39.99 for the wireless pairs, making them a cute and affordable gift for kids this Christmas.