The Honor Pad V9 is the best value tablet i’ve seen at MWC 2025

Along with debuting the company’s new Alpha plan and announcing a whopping seven years of OS upgrades for the flagship Magic devices, Honor also showcased the latest in a long line of tablets at MWC 2025 – the Honor Pad V9. But this one is different.

Honor has always been known for great value tablets – there’s a reason why the Honor Pad 9 won Best Cheap Tablet at last year’s Trusted Reviews Awards.

But it seems the company has taken a big step forward with the latest in its collection.

In fact, the Honor Pad V9 has the potential to take on the entry-level iPad 10 in many respects. Let me explain.

A screen to behold

Most of the excitement revolves around the screen itself – arguably one of, if not the most important aspect of a big-screen tablet experience. It’s not only a large enough panel to enjoy films and play games, measuring in at 11.5 inches, but it’s an IMAX Enhanced screen.

This should deliver more vibrant colours, greater contrast and more clarity – something immediately apparent when I went hands-on at the Honor stand at MWC 2025.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Combined with an eye-watering 2.8K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate that’s faster than most on the market, including those from Apple and Samsung, Honor really has something on its hands here.

It’s not just a solid tablet for catching up on the latest episode of Severence or playing games like Call of Duty Mobile either. It’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Elite which, while not the top-end 9000-series chipset, is only a single step down and should deliver solid performance compared to the budget competition – even Honor’s own previous tablets.

The company also offers a keyboard accessory, complete with a trackpad for a more laptop-esque experience, and a low-latency stylus that’s great for drawing. Well, my attempt at drawing, anyway.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A tempting price

Other notable features include a 10,100 mAh battery with 66W fast charging, an eight-speaker array for more immersive viewing and 256GB of storage by default – all that in a chassis that measures in at just 6.1mm, and all for £399.

Granted, that is slightly more than Apple’s £329 iPad 10, but you’re getting quite the upgrade in the hardware department with a larger, faster, more pixel-dense screen, a bigger battery with faster charging, a newer processor and a slimmer, lighter design.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

While I’ve not yet spent enough time with the tablet to say for sure, the Honor Pad V9 could be the tablet that brings Honor’s tablet range into the spotlight. Could we have an option for the best tablet or best Android tablet of 2025? I very much hope so.