The Galaxy S20 could offer Samsung’s version of Apple AirDrop

Samsung appears to be developing its own version of Apple’s file-sharing service, AirDrop. And it should be up and running in time for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20.

The system is called ‘Quick Share’, and basically does what it says on the tin. With it, you’ll be able to quickly and easily share files between Galaxy devices, according to a new report from XDA Developers. But how will it work?

Related: Best smartphone

If you’re near another Quick Share user, you’ll see their device appear on the Quick Share interface. This will allow you to quickly send and receive photos, files, videos, web pages and more.

Settings-wise, you can set Quick Share to allow file sharing with contacts-only, or with “everyone”.

Quick Share will also make use of the Cloud, letting you temporarily store files, up to 1GB in size, there to coordinate more flexible file sharing.

While Apple has offered AirDrop for years, a lot of rival phone manufacturers appear to have waited until now to imitate it.

Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are jointly working on a file-sharing platform, and Google is also planning a similar service for Pixel phones and potentially other Android devices too.

Ultimately, this will save Samsung users the trouble of going to third-party software, like Dropbox, for simpler file sharing jobs. It also represents Android playing catch-up a little bit, in gaining some iOS-style features that iPhone users love for their convenience.

Related: Best Android phones

We think this service is likely to debut on the Samsung Galaxy S20, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The phones are set to launch on February 11.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…