The Fujifilm X100V is all the tech I want this Christmas

OPINION: Over the past five or so years I have reviewed a lot of phones and spent a good portion of that time testing out their cameras.

The camera has arguably become the key selling point of phones, whether they’re aiming to be the best cheap phone or the best phone going. Sensor specs, apertures and focal length are all commonly referred to during launches and the camera bump has become a design element in itself.

Since I started reviewing phones, the quality of these cameras has improved no end. A lot of this can be traced back to the first Google Pixel and its computational backend, but since then you’ll find a pretty decent camera whether you’re spending £400 or £1400.

As the main camera has improved, we’ve moved on to better zoom, better ultrawide lens and better manual modes. Many phones now try to mimic the menu system and feature-set of a more traditional camera, blurring the lines even more between the two.

Phones can take excellent pictures, in all manner of conditions. They have huge swathes of onboard storage to store a lifetime of snaps; direct access to editing apps and so much more.

Yet, last year I picked up a used Fujifilm X100 camera from eBay and I’ve already had more fun shooting with this retro-styled fixed lens camera than I could ever have with a phone. And now I think I’m ready to take the plunge and pick up the latest model in the form of the Fujifilm X100V.

It’s a very good looking camera

While I was tempted to go for the new model instead of investing in an older, far cheaper version I just couldn’t be sure I would actually use it. I’ve had digital cameras before, but I haven’t really got into taking pictures until the last few years and I was wary about spending a lot and then just having it sit up on a shelf. But it’s been quite the opposite and I can’t myself see a phone again as a main camera.

The Fujifilm X100V is a fantastic camera that combines strong performance with a slick design. In our review, which scored the camera a full 5/5, reviewer Amy Davies said “Not only is it a joy to work with, but it also produces excellent images. If you have a penchant for street photography, it’s the ideal choice for you.”

Some standout specs include a 26.1MP sensor (a big upgrade from the model I originally bought), USB-C charging, optical and electronic viewfinder and a fixed 23 (35mm equivalent) lens.

Of course, it comes with a high price – around £1299. But, it’s Christmas right and maybe someone will treat me?