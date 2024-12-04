Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Spotify’s Wrapped AI Podcast left me cold and disconnected from my music

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

OPINION: The relentless shoehorning of AI into everything continues with Spotify Wrapped 2024. The cringeworthy Wrapped AI podcast took the joy out recapping my year in music by removing the human touch.

Spotify Wrapped has always been something to look forward to. In previous years, there’s an excitement when it drops. That’s because it says something about you; your personality, the things you hold dearest, the artists you find coolest, and the music that moved you.

Millions of people take pride in sharing their Wrapped stats on social media, showing off their eclectic tastes, or status as a top 1% fan of an emerging artist. This year felt a little bit different, and I couldn’t put my finger on why. Allow me to try and articulate.

You know when you’re chatting with someone, and they’re not really engaged or fully present? They’ll say things like “wow, that’s crazy!” or “I love that for you” or “that’s too funny”.

I get it from some young Americans who, as a nation are making great strides towards seeming like they’re interested in what you’re saying, but fall slightly short in the authenticity department. The inability to hold eye contact, the “uh-huh” answers with their eyes down at their phone, as they’re repeating default lines like “that’s so interesting!”. There’s always a tell, but good on you guys for trying.

Anyway, I was reminded of that feeling today when I, out of a morbid curiosity listened to the Google Notebook LM-powered Wrapped AI podcast. A personalised podcast! Wow, how cool, right?

Wrong. Two ‘hosts’ spend around four minutes dissecting your stats for the year. Less with artificial intelligence and more artificial enthusiasm. “Wow, 25,516 minutes of listening time”, the female AI host said slowly. “I’m curious, what was the soundtrack to this incredible year?” her male AI counterpart responded. Are you now mate?

“Ooh a classic” … “timeless” … “that’s incredible! It must really resonate with you” accompanied the various stats. “That’s true fandom!” and “I can practically see you belting these out!” and “were those summer nights filled with nostalgia.”

Eugh, please. It’s like the AI was set to condescend mode.

It was all just… so… lame. And it left me cold and disconnected. Disconnected from the music that had meant something to me this year. Grossed out that it could be homogenised and regurgitated back to me with manufactured excitement by a large language model.

I felt like the human recordings that had meant a lot to me this year had been distilled down to bits of code, to be interpreted by AI and spat back out via generic platitudes.

Impeding authentic connection

It’s just another example of the way Spotify has impeded authentic connection with music over the last few years. Shoving podcasts and audiobooks into feeds as a barrier to your listening is a prime example.

The recommendations algorithm is a shell of its former self. Do not ask me why. The fabled Daily Mixes are now just rehashes of playlists you’re already listening to. Once a trusted source for recommending bands and artists, it has narrowed my horizons by showing me more of the same.

I’ll be in my wife’s car and we’ll throw on a Daily Mix and it’s the same 30-odd pop punk tracks we listen to all the time. I can’t hear In Too Deep by Sum 41 again, folks. I just can’t. I’ve reached my limit.

Is it simply the result of so much time with Spotify? Too many skips of the unfamiliar music when you just need a fix narrowing what the algorithm exposes you to? Not enough time spent listening to Discovery Weekly (which used to be amazing)? Does Spotify know me so well now, it simply plays exactly what I like on repeat?

Or is it just the gradual loss of the curation and discovery capabilities that set Spotify apart in the earlier days?

Whatever the answer, if there was ever an editorial human touch within Spotify’s algorithm, it’s gone now. And it’s not coming back.

It’s not that I’m completely averse to AI. I enjoy the AI DJ feature the company pushed out over the last year. When you’re indecisive, it does a better job of harnessing your listening history and throwing you back to what you were feeling at a certain time of your life.

I’ve had Spotify Premium since the very beginning, so they’re 15 years to go on. More than a third of my life now. If you’re not feeling a particular vibe, you can tap the DJ icon and it’ll feed you something else you’ve enjoyed more recently.

I’m fine with that. It’s just this manufactured, inauthentic, phoney replacement for the authentic human touch. Get in the bin.

