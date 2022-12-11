Sound and Vision: Is ITVX the grand refresh ITV needs it to be?

OPINION: You might have noticed – indeed many people in the UK have due to the rise in coverage of it – that ITV has launched a brand-new streaming service called ITVX.

It’s been in the works for some time, and given the emphasis is shifting from linear broadcasts to online streaming, the previous incarnation of the ITV Hub wasn’t having the impact it should or could have.

Many complained about its streaming quality, and I personally found navigating the interface whether on TV or an app confusing. Where were my saved shows? Many times, I couldn’t find them, nor could I find the continue watching section. Recently with the World Cup, I’ve found it a pain to watch live broadcasts – versions of the app on the platform had it, others didn’t. It made for a very inconsistent experience compared to, say, BBC’s iPlayer.

But ITVX could change all that. I suspect ITV Hub was hampered by code/infrastructure that didn’t allow it much room to manoeuvre and update itself, otherwise why launch a whole new app? A refresh and a rebranding instantly wipe away what came before and attract people’s interest in the way that shiny and new things often do.

At least it ought to once the app has completed its rollout. At this moment in time, the old ITV Hub hasn’t fully updated itself on several platforms. While my Fire TV, Android mobile and iOS devices have all updated themselves, I’ve spotted Hisense’s VIDAA U interface, and versions of Android TV (Philips, Sony) are still waiting in line.

But from my experience on iPad, which I must admit has been brief, it’s looking good. The interface is broken up into more sensible chunks, I don’t have to clamber around to find live broadcasts, recommendations make a little more sense (though that should get better the more I use the app), and though the ‘My List’ row is still way too far down the home page, at least it’s there and easier to locate than it was on ITV Hub, where it seemed to change position depending on the app version accessed.

Credit: ITVX

The app is, perhaps, a little too eager for you to convert to the Premium tier – unless you dive into a section most pages you’ll find have ‘Upgrade to Premium’ hovering somewhere. It also seems to have found a way to package BritBox, the app no one quite seems to know what to do with. Packaged to the US to get more Anglophile watchers onboard, it’s still promoted to UK viewers even though iPlayer, ITV and All4 are more than enough – and free.

At least ITV has been smart in siphoning off popular content like Downton Abbey to the tier, but the question remains whether viewers will sign up to it. If they didn’t buy into BritBox, why would they suddenly jump to this stealth incursion of the app in ITVX?

The bread and butter for any streaming service is having ‘original’ content to watch. The Star Wars/MCU series keep things ticking for Disney+, Netflix has tons of stuff, Prime Video’s made a big investment in Lord of the Rings, Apple TV+ has some great original programming, and iPlayer might just have had one of its best years in getting series like The Tourist, The Responder, This Is Going to Hurt and Tokyo Vice on the service, all shows that have created a conversation. It’s early days but nothing stands out with ITVX’s line-up.

And more than that, where’s the 4K HLG HDR content? There’s been no announcement regarding 4K support, which in this day and age should be expected for a modern streaming service The iPlayer has taken forward steps in 2022, and paying to watch in HD when you’ve got a 4K TV seems a fruitless exercise; 4K content is a feature that would instantly grab my attention given the benefits HDR can bring. Also, restricting downloads to the Premium tier feels, well, restrictive.

So to try and answer the question posed in the headline, is ITVX the grand refresh ITV needs? Well to duck that answer, it’s too early to say, but from what I’ve seen it’s a good start. If the main objective was to invigorate and freshen things up then it is job done, but to reiterate, any video streaming service worth its salt lives or dies by the original content it offers, and in that regard ITVX currently isn’t feeling so shiny and new.