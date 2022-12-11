 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sound and Vision: Is ITVX the grand refresh ITV needs it to be?

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

OPINION: You might have noticed – indeed many people in the UK have due to the rise in coverage of it – that ITV has launched a brand-new streaming service called ITVX.

It’s been in the works for some time, and given the emphasis is shifting from linear broadcasts to online streaming, the previous incarnation of the ITV Hub wasn’t having the impact it should or could have.

Many complained about its streaming quality, and I personally found navigating the interface whether on TV or an app confusing. Where were my saved shows? Many times, I couldn’t find them, nor could I find the continue watching section. Recently with the World Cup, I’ve found it a pain to watch live broadcasts – versions of the app on the platform had it, others didn’t. It made for a very inconsistent experience compared to, say, BBC’s iPlayer.

But ITVX could change all that. I suspect ITV Hub was hampered by code/infrastructure that didn’t allow it much room to manoeuvre and update itself, otherwise why launch a whole new app? A refresh and a rebranding instantly wipe away what came before and attract people’s interest in the way that shiny and new things often do.

At least it ought to once the app has completed its rollout. At this moment in time, the old ITV Hub hasn’t fully updated itself on several platforms. While my Fire TV, Android mobile and iOS devices have all updated themselves, I’ve spotted Hisense’s VIDAA U interface, and versions of Android TV (Philips, Sony) are still waiting in line.

But from my experience on iPad, which I must admit has been brief, it’s looking good. The interface is broken up into more sensible chunks, I don’t have to clamber around to find live broadcasts, recommendations make a little more sense (though that should get better the more I use the app), and though the ‘My List’ row is still way too far down the home page, at least it’s there and easier to locate than it was on ITV Hub, where it seemed to change position depending on the app version accessed.

ITVX A Spy Among Friends
Credit: ITVX

The app is, perhaps, a little too eager for you to convert to the Premium tier – unless you dive into a section most pages you’ll find have ‘Upgrade to Premium’ hovering somewhere. It also seems to have found a way to package BritBox, the app no one quite seems to know what to do with. Packaged to the US to get more Anglophile watchers onboard, it’s still promoted to UK viewers even though iPlayer, ITV and All4 are more than enough – and free.

At least ITV has been smart in siphoning off popular content like Downton Abbey to the tier, but the question remains whether viewers will sign up to it. If they didn’t buy into BritBox, why would they suddenly jump to this stealth incursion of the app in ITVX?

The bread and butter for any streaming service is having ‘original’ content to watch. The Star Wars/MCU series keep things ticking for Disney+, Netflix has tons of stuff, Prime Video’s made a big investment in Lord of the Rings, Apple TV+ has some great original programming, and iPlayer might just have had one of its best years in getting series like The Tourist, The Responder, This Is Going to Hurt and Tokyo Vice on the service, all shows that have created a conversation. It’s early days but nothing stands out with ITVX’s line-up.

And more than that, where’s the 4K HLG HDR content? There’s been no announcement regarding 4K support, which in this day and age should be expected for a modern streaming service The iPlayer has taken forward steps in 2022, and paying to watch in HD when you’ve got a 4K TV seems a fruitless exercise; 4K content is a feature that would instantly grab my attention given the benefits HDR can bring. Also, restricting downloads to the Premium tier feels, well, restrictive.

So to try and answer the question posed in the headline, is ITVX the grand refresh ITV needs? Well to duck that answer, it’s too early to say, but from what I’ve seen it’s a good start. If the main objective was to invigorate and freshen things up then it is job done, but to reiterate, any video streaming service worth its salt lives or dies by the original content it offers, and in that regard ITVX currently isn’t feeling so shiny and new.

You might like…

Winners and Losers: Pixel 7 bags two major features while Twitter Blue gets pricier on iPhone

Winners and Losers: Pixel 7 bags two major features while Twitter Blue gets pricier on iPhone

Thomas Deehan 10 hours ago
Ctrl+Alt+Delete: Meta’s VR dominance could end thanks to TikTok owner

Ctrl+Alt+Delete: Meta’s VR dominance could end thanks to TikTok owner

Ryan Jones 1 day ago
Fast Charge: The Pixel Fold can help us get over the Pixel Watch disappointment

Fast Charge: The Pixel Fold can help us get over the Pixel Watch disappointment

Peter Phelps 1 day ago
Trusted Reviews Christmas Gift Guide: Headphones, Lego and home tech

Trusted Reviews Christmas Gift Guide: Headphones, Lego and home tech

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Sound and Vision: Sky Stream is my favourite tech purchase of the year

Sound and Vision: Sky Stream is my favourite tech purchase of the year

Max Parker 1 week ago
Winners and Losers: OnePlus users score a big win, iPhone 14 Pro shortages ensue

Winners and Losers: OnePlus users score a big win, iPhone 14 Pro shortages ensue

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.