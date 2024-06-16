Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sound and Vision: Euro 2024 and the disappointing lack of 4K broadcasts

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

OPINION: Not just five years ago, 8K was touted as the way in which people would be viewing sports on the big screen. Ironically the first live 8K broadcast was just a few weeks before the first lockdown. A lot has changed since then.

8K does not appear to be the future some had hoped. Viewing habits have changed, attention spans seem to have gotten shorter and what people watch has changed. Social media sites like Twitter and TikTok don’t need a big screen to watch on – they’re made for scrolling through on your smartphone or tablet.

So in the space of five years we’ve gone from 8K as being heralded as the future to 1080p HDR streams being a convenient compromise. That’s a big downgrade on what was being touted.

With UEFA deciding on producing Euro 2024 at 1080p resolution with HLG HDR, it brings me back to a recurring thought about the 4K ecosystem. For many reasons it seems to be stalling, and considering that 4K TVs make up the bulk of the TVs consumers buy, it’s galling to me how much content we still watch that’s in plain old 1080p. Again, it feels as if the future that was promised hasn’t turned up.

Rather than being the standard, 4K and HDR are viewed as premium add-ons. Out of the major video streaming services, only Prime Video still offers UHD HDR streams as part of its entry-level offering. Aside from the BBC, none of the free-to-air UK broadcasters have made the jump to 4K, even in their streaming apps. Because of streaming and waning interest in physical media, 4K Blu-ray hasn’t had the impact of previous physical media generations, creating a market where collectible items have caused prices to steadily creep up.

Are 4K TVs even worth buying?

We have 4K TVs and we’re not watching much 4K content on them. Most programming is being upscaled which, depending on your TV, might be fine or might not be so good, but the point stands that access to true 4K programming is limited which makes me ponder the whole point of 4K.

Arguably, HDR and WCG (wide colour gamut) has a more transformative effect on what you watch, but there are problems with this as to really see the effects of HDR you need a TV that can summon enough brightness. If 4K TVs make up the bulk of what’s bought in the market then affordable models are likely the most popular option, and they’re not beacons of light when it comes to showing HDR, often rendering highlights dim or not having enough prowess to render a wide range of colours.

There will be those watching the Euro 2024 tournament on their TV that won’t get the benefit of increased resolution: the detail, clarity, and added sharpness that comes with 4K. Nor will they be able to get a good sense of what HDR brings to the table either. It’ll almost be as if you’re watching a 1080p SDR presentation.

I won’t put too much blame on broadcasters and producers. 4K broadcasts are expensive, the number of cameras needed and the corralling of resources only adds to the investment required, and if people end up watching matches and clips on their smartphones via social media then what is the point of investing so much in a 4K broadcast pipeline if the majority won’t actually see that quality?

10 years into 4K TV’s existence and we’re still watching programmes in 1080p. That’s not progress. In fact, it seems like we’re going backwards.

You might like…

Winners and Losers: Apple Vision Pro comes to the UK as Jabra exits the consumer market altogether

Winners and Losers: Apple Vision Pro comes to the UK as Jabra exits the consumer market altogether

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Fast Charge: Apple’s limited AI support is a hard pill to swallow

Fast Charge: Apple’s limited AI support is a hard pill to swallow

Lewis Painter 1 day ago
The Honor 200 Pro can take better Portrait shots than the Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Honor 200 Pro can take better Portrait shots than the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Lewis Painter 4 days ago
iPhone Mirroring on Mac is the real Apple intelligence we needed

iPhone Mirroring on Mac is the real Apple intelligence we needed

Chris Smith 5 days ago
You’ll need to upgrade your Apple Watch sooner than expected

You’ll need to upgrade your Apple Watch sooner than expected

Thomas Deehan 5 days ago
The Sonos Ace headphone nails the living room experience, but at a price

The Sonos Ace headphone nails the living room experience, but at a price

David Ludlow 5 days ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words