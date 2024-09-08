Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Winners and Losers: Sony’s Concord taken offline, while Honor’s thinnest foldable hits Europe

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

The huge IFA tech convention is taking place this week, with some of the biggest brands from around the globe launching new tech.

Intel launched its new Core Ultra (Series 2) chips, Asus showcased the glorious Zenbook S 14 and both Acer and MSI took the fight to the Steam Deck OLED with new handheld gaming PCs.

Launch events weren’t just taking place in Berlin, with Remarkable launching its colour display-toting Paper Pro tablet and GoPro unwrapping the next-gen of its Hero camera range.

But this is just the start of tech release season. On Monday (September 9) Apple’s next event is scheduled, and this is where we expect to hear news about the iPhone 16 range.

There’ll be more on that next week, but for now – here are our winners and losers for this week.

Winner: Honor’s thinnest foldable hits Europe

Foldable phones have been steadily improving since they hit shelves a few years ago, consistently finessing pain points with each release. The thickness of the devices has always been somewhat of an issue though, and clearly Honor felt the same way as its latest folding phone – the Magic V3 – is seriously thin.

We’ve been putting the Magic V3 through its paces ahead of its European launch this week, and it’s fair to say our reviewer was impressed. Writing about the phone’s design, Mobile editor Lewis said, “Honor has managed to slim the foldable down even further, now measuring in at 9.2mm thick when folded and just 4.4mm when unfolded, and it weighs just 226g. That’s not close to candybar phone territory, that’s comfortably within it…” Impressive stuff.

honor magic v3
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

But a phone can’t rely solely on a thin design to stand out, and the Magic V3 impressed us elsewhere too. The battery got us through a full day of use, the inner display foregoes the annoying crease and the cameras are great – for a foldable at least.

The £1699 price is high, but we’ve yet to really see these high-end book-style foldables come in at affordable prices and this isn’t the most expensive.

Loser: Sony’s Concord taken offline

PS5 and PC shooter Concord, a multiplayer title published by Sony, has been taken offline this week, with sales ceased and refunds offered to anyone who has bought the game. This would be surprising news in any case, but what makes this story even more shocking is that Concord has only been on sale for a few weeks.

According to The Guardian, sales of the title had been low and player counts on Steam weren’t much better. In a statement, Sony said that “…while many qualities of the experience resonated with players, we also recognize that other aspects of the game and our initial launch didn’t land the way we’d intended.”

concord game

The statement continued, “Therefore, at this time, we have decided to take the game offline beginning September 6, 2024, and explore options, including those that will better reach our players.” So, while this doesn’t spell complete doom for the title, it seems that it’ll need a big reboot for it to return.

Concord launched to mixed reviews, with an average score of 62/100 on Metacritic. The public opinion was much worse, with the Metacritic User Score a lowly 1.8.

It’s not been all bad for Sony-published games this week though, as PS5 title Astro Bot launched to rave reviews across the board.

You might like…

Fast Charge: Honor usually makes tasteful tech, so what’s up with the Watch 5?

Fast Charge: Honor usually makes tasteful tech, so what’s up with the Watch 5?

Lewis Painter 1 day ago
Best in Show: The top tech we’ve seen at IFA 2024

Best in Show: The top tech we’ve seen at IFA 2024

Max Parker 2 days ago
19 helpful Pixel 9 tips to get the most from Google’s latest flagship

19 helpful Pixel 9 tips to get the most from Google’s latest flagship

Max Parker 6 days ago
Sound and Vision: We don’t need AirPods Max 2… yet

Sound and Vision: We don’t need AirPods Max 2… yet

Kob Monney 7 days ago
Winners and Losers: The Garmin Fenix 8 gets an AMOLED upgrade as the PS5 gets a price hike in Japan

Winners and Losers: The Garmin Fenix 8 gets an AMOLED upgrade as the PS5 gets a price hike in Japan

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Fast Charge: Don’t buy an iPhone right now

Fast Charge: Don’t buy an iPhone right now

Max Parker 1 week ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words