2025 could be a good year for Sony’s TV, but only if it offers clarity

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

OPINION: So far I’ve seen what Philips has to offer, and LG, plus Samsung and TCL. I can now tell you what Sony is bringing to the table for 2025.

The first thing to know is that it all looks appetising. From its new Bravia TVs to soundbars and sound systems, I think Sony’s attempt to unify and simplify its product range is a sensible decision. But like I was back in early March, I’m still a little confused in places by Sony’s approach.

There is more clarity to the direction now than there was then. There is no Bravia 10 for 2025 (although there’s every suggestion we’ll see it in 2026). And Sony didn’t jump ship to LG Display’s Primary RGB Tandem display, sticking with Samsung’s QD-OLED panel.

But OLED is the first area in which I find Sony’s strategy curious.

Where does OLED fit into Sony’s TV range?

The Bravia 8 II does not replace the Bravia 8 OLED I reviewed, despite what the name suggests.

The Bravia 8 II is Sony’s premium OLED TV in its line-up but it does not have the same type of display, level of performance and nor will it be similar in cost (but it will be more affordable than the A95L).

The feeling from Sony is that OLED has been usurped by Mini LED’s ascension to the throne. The problem this presents is as if Sony doesn’t quite know where to position its QD-OLED model.

It can’t be as expensive as the Bravia 9, which remains the flagship TV for now, but it has better specs than the Bravia 8. I guess Sony decided they couldn’t call it the Bravia 8.5, but the Bravia 8 II feels unsuited to what is a different proposition to the Bravia 8. Sony has smushed its mid-range OLED and premium OLED into a similar box.

Sony Bravia 8 II QD OLED
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Sony Bravia 8 II

Things get more curious with the design choices. Sony has decided there’s no central feet position for the Bravia 8 II as it believes that customers interested in this model would prefer a wider area to place a soundbar.

The problem is that the Bravia 9 Mini LED does have a central feet position, as do other models in range, and even if you wanted to partner a soundbar with the Bravia 8 II, you could just place it over the feet. Why have this design feature for other TVs but not the Bravia 8 II?

There is no 77-inch Bravia 8 II (likely due to supply issues). Instead the 77-inch A95L is set to carry over, which is almost two years old. If you wanted a big-screen OLED TV from Sony, you’ve got the choice of the 77-inch Bravia 8 or the A95L, and neither are rocking the latest OLED technology. Given the surge in interest in larger screens, it’s an area where Sony could miss out on, at least as far as OLED is concerned.

And the A90K series – the 42- and 48-inch OLEDs – will be carried over for 2025 as well. The 48-inch has a display that’s five years old. Virtually every other manufacturer has pivoted their small OLEDs toward gaming, but Sony, the maker of the PS5, has stayed rather silent in this part of the market.

And it’s not just the TVs that leave me slightly bewlidered – it’s the soundbars too.

Sony’s sound systems are confusing

There’s the Bravia Theatre Bar 6 and the Bravia Theatre System 6 (there’s bound to be no confusion over the names, right?). Both can do Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound, although the Theatre Bar 6 does it through upfiring speakers and the Theatre System 6 through virtual processing.

Sony Bravia Theatre System 6
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Sony Bravia Theatre System 6

But the Theatre System 6 comes with surround speakers, so technically that would appear to offer a ‘truer’ surround sound experience with the surround speakers. The Theatre Bar 6 doesn’t come with surrouned speakers, but you’d assume you can add them to get the full experience, right?

Actually, no.

You can’t add surround speakers to the Theatre Bar 6, so you’re stuck with a front-heavy Atmos performance. But, judging by its position in the range, with the less expensive, and arguably downgraded Theatre System 6, you can get that ‘full’ Atmos experience. Apparently it’s due to an incompatibility issue between the rear speakers and the Theatre Bar 6.

So on the one hand you can see how Sony is simplifying its home cinema line-up with its model names consistent across its TVs, sound systems and projectors (apparently it’ll take another year for this realignment to be complete). But on the other Sony is making things just awkward enough for customers to get confused.

From the demos I heard at its Weybridge HQ its latest TVs and sound systems look and sound better than what came before, but Sony does like to throw a spanner in the works from time to time.

