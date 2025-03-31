:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung could backtrack on one of the best Galaxy S25 upgrades

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

For years, Samsung has employed a somewhat confusing chipset split when it comes to the flagship Galaxy S collection – outside of the US, anyway. 

While US customers get the same Snapdragon chipset across the range, those in the UK, Europe, and other regions get a Samsung Exynos chipset in the regular models. In contrast, the Ultra model gets the more popular Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. 

Despite Samsung’s efforts to keep pace with the Snapdragon competition, it doesn’t quite hit the mark. I found that out firsthand when testing both the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S24 and the Exynos-based Galaxy S24, with the former outpacing the latter in benchmark tests – particularly in the GPU department.

“The gap in performance is best showcased by the chipsets’ GPUs. Running GFXBench Aztec Ruins on high settings to simulate high-level 3D gaming at 1080p, the Exynos S24 managed a respectable 85fps, but the Snapdragon’s 111fps dwarfed it.” I noted at the time.

Essentially, it was frustrating for users around the world as it felt like they were being shortchanged while still paying the same price as those in the US. 

Samsung Galaxy S25
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Thankfully, Samsung changed tack in 2025 with the Galaxy S25 collection. The entire collection sports the top-end Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy in all regions worldwide, ensuring parity in performance regardless of where you buy and use your device. 

It was one of the highlights when we reviewed the regular Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, with benchmarks not too dissimilar to the top-end Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Finally, I thought, Samsung has got its act together and given consumers what they really want. 

Galaxy S25 Ultra - back - standing upright
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I also thought it signified a change in direction for Samsung going forward, with the Galaxy S26 collection all sporting whatever Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon chipset will be called in 2026. The 8 Elite Gen 2? 8 Gen 4? Something else entirely? Qualcomm has definitely shot itself in the foot with the odd 8 Elite branding, but that’s a different article altogether. 

However, my hopes and dreams were shattered over the weekend when I saw a leaker claim that the S26 will, in fact, use an Exynos-based chipset in some regions. 

Leaker @JukanIosreve has a solid track record, especially when it comes to Samsung-related leaks, so this claim has more weight than others I’ve seen recently.

In a tweet, the leaker claims that the Exynos 2600 chipset is “definitely back” and will be used in the S26. The leaker doesn’t specify which models of S26 will get the chipset, and which regions will get it in place of the Snapdragon equivalent, but they claim that “chip volume is so limited that it’ll likely be similar to the Exynos 990 situation”.

The Exynos 990 chipset was the chipset of choice for the regular Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus in all regions except the USA back in 2020, so it looks like we could be seeing something similar with the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus in 2026. I hope not, but much to my chagrin, it’s looking increasingly likely.

Why Samsung, why?

You might like…

Sound and Vision: TCL wants a Mini LED TV in every home, and it could succeed for these reasons

Sound and Vision: TCL wants a Mini LED TV in every home, and it could succeed for these reasons

Kob Monney 1 day ago
Winners and Losers: Nintendo announces virtual game cards and AI is caught in a lie

Winners and Losers: Nintendo announces virtual game cards and AI is caught in a lie

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Fast Charge: 5 upgrades I’d love to see on the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Fast Charge: 5 upgrades I’d love to see on the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Lewis Painter 2 days ago
How to get the most out of Gemini Deep Research

How to get the most out of Gemini Deep Research

Lewis Painter 7 days ago
Sound and Vision: I see the potential of AI TVs – but I’m still unsure

Sound and Vision: I see the potential of AI TVs – but I’m still unsure

Kob Monney 1 week ago
Winners and Losers: Pixel 9a shines and the EU goes after Apple again

Winners and Losers: Pixel 9a shines and the EU goes after Apple again

Chris Smith 1 week ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access