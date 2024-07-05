Prime Day 2024 Predictions: 4 products to keep an eye on (including the PS5)

OPINION: Amazon Prime Day 2024 is just around the corner and we already have a few ideas as to what the sale might bring.

While it’s never officially recognised in this way, there’s a definite sector of tech that gets more of the limelight during a Prime Day sale than anything else. One year it was gaming, with some tasty console bundles to boot, whilst another put forth a ton of Apple-centric deals, making for easy upgrades to anyone already in Apple’s ecosystem.

Although we won’t know until Prime Day 2024 kicks off where the focus will lie this year, there are several products we feel are perfectly suited to draw people to the event with a well timed discount.

With that in mind, here are the products that we’ll be keeping a close eye on during this year’s Prime Day sale.

PS5 ‘Slim’

To its credit, Amazon has peppered in a handful of PS5 Slim deals since the updated console launched in November of last year, but a sizeable Prime Day discount would be just the ticket to show why Amazon’s sale is as important as Black Friday to consumers.

Plus, 2024 is a fairly quiet year for Sony’s console, so for those who have yet to pick one up, now’s a great time to do so as you can catch up on the great titles that have already launched on the system so far, before the pace picks up again in 2025.

iPad 10

As part of its WWDC 2024 event, Apple recently unveiled a permanent discount on the excellent iPad 10. Originally going a much too high £499/449 at launch, the entry-level tablet now costs just £349/$349 when bought via the Apple Store.

We haven’t seen the price waver too much since then, but if Amazon can be the first major retailer to bring the iPad 10 down to just £299/$299, even for a limited time, it could easily be the biggest deal of the sale.

iPhone 14 Plus

This prediction feels like a shoo-in based on two things: knowing that the iPhone 14 Plus hasn’t lived up to Apple’s sales expectations and the fact that we’ve already seen the price of the phone drop quite a bit over the last few months. In fact right now, the phone sits at a steady £599 from most retailers which is incredible given that it originally sold for £949.

By almost all measures, the iPhone 14 Plus is still a great device with tons of updates ahead of it, not to mention one of the best batteries of any modern iPhone, and with Amazon likely to bring the price down even further to clear out stock, this could be the bargain upgrade for any iOS users out there.

Echo Show 5 3rd Gen

If there’s one thing that you can guarantee from any Prime Day (or Prime-related) event, it’s a hefty discount on Amazon’s own-brand products. You’ll see major price cuts on Ring doorbells and Kindle devices but for our money, this could be the year of the Echo Show 5 3rd Gen.

The reason for this is that the latest Echo Show only just hit the market when the last Prime Day sale rolled around, which prevented Amazon from discounting it too harshly, risking angering early adopters in the process. Now with a year under its belt, don’t be too surprised if the Echo Show 5 ends up beating last year’s price of £44.99/$44.99.