Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pebble’s revival could bring back the one thing that smartwaches have been missing

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

OPINION: When I saw that Pebble, the long-gone, once pioneer of the smartwatch industry was making a return, I almost choked on my morning coffee. While there’s no denying that my immediate excitement was largely down to pure nostalgia for the first smartwatch I ever owned, part of it stemmed from a realisation as to how this surprising bit of news could end up changing the smartwatch industry for the better.

Just as a quick bit of context for those who might be hearing about Pebble for the first time, know that the company launched one of the most successful Kickstarter campaigns of all-time, funding the very first Pebble watch which, when it came to market in 2013, was still a novelty. The very first Apple Watch wouldn’t be seen in public for another three years at that point.

The company would eventually be bought out by Fitbit in 2016, which itself was then swallowed up by Google in 2021. In the time since, the Pebble dream has been kept alive by a community of developers over at Rebble, but with Google making Pebble’s source code publicly available, and the announcement of new Pebble-like devices from the company’s founder being on the horizon, we could be standing on the precipice of something truly great.

Pebble knew how to be fun

To understand why this is such a big deal, you just have to look back and recognise what it was that made Pebble watches so great back in the day. Namely, they were fun.

In both its hardware and software, Pebble just seemed to know how to make an energetic product that offered plenty without taking itself too seriously, and in no device was this better encapsulated than in my favourite watch from the company: the Pebble Time.

This small, boxy device almost looked like a miniature TV on your wrist, but its colour e-ink display allowed for cartoony watch faces and an OS that felt incredibly animated as you shifted from one screen to the next.

Pebble Time Round smartwatch displaying time and weather on floral background.

The Pebble Time’s sister watch, the Pebble Time Round, featured the same style of screen and OS, but it brought a bit more style to the table with a circular chassis and fashionable watch bands that made it work as an eye-catching accessory.

Neither of these two watches attempted to be all-in-one devices. They were simply great for notifications, reminders, music control and of course, checking the time. It was all about giving you key bits of information in a pinch, and not about serving as a replacement for your phone.

It might sound quaint but it worked brilliantly, and I have to wonder if smartwatches, in spite of how far they’ve come, are now all-consuming in the worst possible way.

The current state of smartwatches

Nowadays, I rely on my smartwatch for tracking workouts, playing music offline during a run, payments, directions, GPS tracking, alarms and more. It’s getting to the point where I’m just as reliant on my Apple Watch SE 2 as I am on the iPhone 15 it’s paired to. I’ll fully admit that the novelty of having a smartwatch is probably lost of me now, having had one (in some form or another) by my side for well over a decade, but the latest operating systems don’t have the same splash of colour that made Pebble so engaging.

Whether you’re using an Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch or a Pixel Watch, these devices have app icons, widgets and more sit almost exclusively in front of a black background. I get that this is probably a means of saving battery life – an important gesture given that these devices don’t last for long on a single charge anyway – but there’s nothing about it that elicits excitement.

If Pebble Founder Eric Migicovsky is able to bring back Pebble’s sense of simplicity and fun to the modern smartwatch market, then I think this could be a great opportunity for the industry to reclaim part of what it’s lost: a sense of identity beyond being a wearable smartphone.

You might like…

A few things Spotify could learn about valuing music

A few things Spotify could learn about valuing music

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
Sound and Vision: With the latest Netflix price rise, we’ve entered the streaming endgame

Sound and Vision: With the latest Netflix price rise, we’ve entered the streaming endgame

Kob Monney 3 days ago
Winners and losers: UK drivers licenses go digital as Samsung downgrades the S Pen

Winners and losers: UK drivers licenses go digital as Samsung downgrades the S Pen

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Fast Charge: I was wrong about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Fast Charge: I was wrong about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Lewis Painter 4 days ago
Tim Cook Severance S2 promo is a wink to those weird Apple similarities

Tim Cook Severance S2 promo is a wink to those weird Apple similarities

Chris Smith 5 days ago
Samsung should have dumped the S25 Plus in favour of the S25 Edge

Samsung should have dumped the S25 Plus in favour of the S25 Edge

Thomas Deehan 5 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access