OnePlus 6 vs Huawei P20 Pro: Android’s latest flagships square off

OnePlus 6 vs Huawei P20 Pro: What’s the difference?

Chinese manufacturer OnePlus took to the stage at a dedicated event in London on May 16 to showcase the OnePlus 6, a handset designed to rival the likes of the Apple iPhone X, Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus. Let’s tunnel in and see how it compares to Huawei’s top-of-the-line handset.

Buy now: OnePlus 6 from OnePlus

OnePlus 6 vs Huawei P20 Pro Design: What’s the difference?

The OnePlus 6 and Huawei P20 Pro are quite similar from a design perspective in the sense that they both feature a ‘notch’ on their edge-to-edge screens – a small cut-out at the top that’s used to harbour vital components, like the ambient light sensor and front-facing camera. Both also boast a metal-and-glass build.

But that’s where the similarities end. And that’s because the P20 Pro has a capacitive Home button on the front, which houses the fingerprint reader, whereas OnePlus opted for a set of on-screen buttons on the OnePlus 6 and moved the fingerprint reader to the rear of the handset, nestling it beneath the camera setup.

Speaking of cameras, the P20 Pro is equipped with a tri-camera (40MP + 20MP + 8MP), located on the left of the rear of the unit. The OnePlus 6, on the other hand, has a dual-camera (16MP + 20MP) that’s mounted in the centre. There’s a 24MP selfie shooter on the front of the Huawei and a 16MP sensor on the OnePlus.

Related: Best Smartphone

The rest is much the same. There’s a Power button on the right of the OnePlus 6 and P20 Pro and a volume rocker on the left, with the main differences being that the OnePlus has a dedicated Alert Slider that can be used to turn on Do Not Disturb (DND) and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Both have a universal USB-C slot.

Since the standard Huawei P20 is near-identical to the high-end P20 Pro, the aforementioned points are also applicable. The only thing I’d add is that the P20 comes with a dual-camera (20MP + 12MP), instead of a tri-camera. It’s still situated on the left of the handset, though – not the centre like the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6 vs Huawei P20 Pro Specs: Which is most powerful?

The Huawei P20 Pro inches into the lead in the specs department, in part due to its superior camera setup and larger battery. It also comes with more internal storage to boot. The same can’t be said about the regular Huawei P20, however, which is on par with the OnePlus 6 in almost all divisions, save for screen size.

All three ship running a modified build of Android 8.1 Oreo; it’s skinned with Oxygen OS on the OnePlus and EMUI on the Huawei handsets. That’s not such a bad thing, though, as a quick visit to the Play Store to install an aftermarket launcher can leave your device looking as stock as a Google Pixel 2.

Here’s a full breakdown of the internal differences between the OnePlus 6, Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro:

OnePlus 6 Huawei P20 Huawei P20 Pro Battery 3300mAh 3400mAh 4000mAh Camera (Front) 16MP 24MP 24MP Camera (Rear) 20MP + 16MP 20MP + 12MP 40MP + 20MP + 8MP Display 6.2-inch FHD+ (2280 x 1080) 5.8-inch FHD+ (2240 x 1080) 6.1-inch FHD+ (2240 x 1080) OS Android 8.1 Oreo (Oxygen OS) Android 8.1 Oreo (EMUI) Android 8.1 Oreo (EMUI) Processor Snapdragon 845 Kirin 970 Kirin 970 Storage 64/128/256GB 128GB 128GB RAM 6/8GB 4GB 6GB

OnePlus 6 vs Huawei P20 Pro Summary: What’s the difference?

Design: The OnePlus 6 is similar to the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro from a cosmetic standpoint; there’s an edge-to-edge screen on the front and the handset is built from a mixture of metal and glass. The OnePlus, however, has a rear-facing fingerprint reader, while the Huawei has a Home button that houses the sensor.

Specs: The Huawei P20 Pro comes out on top in the specs department with its tri-camera and 4000mAh battery. The OnePlus 6 is on par with the standard Huawei P20, though: Both sport a dual-camera and a similar-sized cell. All three ship running a skinned build of Android 8.1 Oreo, the latest consumer build of Android.

Do you like the look of the OnePlus 6? Let us know over on Facebook or Twitter @TrustedReviews