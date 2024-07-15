Now’s the perfect time to sign up to Amazon Prime

OPINION: Amazon’s currently offering a 30-day free trial of Prime and if you’ve yet to sign up to the service, now’s the ideal time to do so.

While Amazon Prime has plenty of perks to offer throughout the rest of the year, this is easily the optimum time to make the most of the available free trial as we’re on the cusp of the 2024 Prime Day sale.

This exclusive sale is only available to people who have signed up to Prime, so for anyone who’s outside of that ecosystem, you’ll be able to see Prime-specific deals on site but you won’t be able to get them.

Even though Amazon does have a Black Friday sale later in the year, those deals don’t require you to be signed up to Prime, so it’s far less of a necessity unless you absolutely need next-day delivery.

Speaking of next-day delivery, not only will you be able to make use of the feature throughout the Prime Day sale, but it’ll stay with you for the remainder of your free trial, so if you realise that you’ve just run out of any home essentials, you can put in a quick order and see them turn up at your doorstep the following day.

Sign up to Amazon Prime Want to enjoy free next-day delivery and access to Prime Video? You can sign up to a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime right now. Amazon

Cancel any time

30-day free trial View Deal

While the allure of Prime is definitely tied to its namesake sale, there are also plenty of other benefits that you can make use of after the event is over, For instance, Prime members have access to Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video.

Given that The Boys, one of the platform’s most successful shows, has just returned for its fourth season, this would offer up the perfect opportunity for you to see what all the fuss is about. If you don’t fancy making a commitment to yet another TV show then you may want to check out the collection of must-watch films on Prime Video.

Recent inclusions include 2022’s The Batman, which is an unflinching take on the iconic DC Comics character, as well as The Iron Claw, a family drama based upon the real tribulations of the world famous Von Erich wrestling dynasty.

Whatever you decide to go for, there’s no denying that Amazon Prime offers plenty bang for your buck, and when you also factor in access to the Prime Day sale, now’s your chance to make the most of it.

Best early Prime Day deals

UK:

US: