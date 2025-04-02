7 important details you may have missed from the Nintendo Switch 2 launch

The Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been revealed in full and Nintendo fleshed things out a lot of details for its long-awaited sequel. Here are some of the bits you might have missed as you cooed over Mario Kart World.

The Switch 2 has a larger, better screen, with redesigned Joy-Con controllers that connect magnetically to the console and a new mouse mode for gliding along the surface. There’s also with a chat button to engage with fellow gamers and an optional video camera accessory to facilitate deeper interactions and new gameplay experiences.

There’s a redesigned dock that’ll enable 4K gaming too and over 60 new and enhanced Switch 2 games confirmed including new first party Mario Kart and Donkey Kong games.

Those are the headline makers, let’s take a look at the nitty gritty that might have evaded your gaze.

1) Price and pre-order reveal

Nope, you didn’t miss this. Nintendo didn’t reveal the Switch 2 price during the Nintendo Direct live stream, just the release date of June 5. Pre-orders for the console will begin on April 8, which is less than a week after the April 2 reveal.

The console with Joy-Cons, the new 4K-enabled dock and a Joy-Con cradle costs £395.99/$449.99. If you want the bundle with Mario Kart World then it’ll cost £429.99/£499.99.

2) Switch Online members get first dibs

Nintendo is looking to beat scalpers and reward the most loyal Switch gamers by restricting pre-orders to Nintendo Switch Online members. And it’ll be available on an invite-only basis.

The membership needs to have been active for at least two years continuously, have a certain amount of play time and have opted in to promotional emails. That’s a strange one.

On the UK website, Nintendo says: “To reward the most dedicated Nintendo Switch players in Europe and the UK, the opportunity to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 console from My Nintendo Store will initially be offered on an invite-only basis to selected Nintendo Switch Online members.”

Nintendo US says: “As of 4/2/2025, (i) you must have been the one who purchased any Nintendo Switch Online membership, (ii) you must have had any paid Nintendo Switch Online membership for a minimum of 12 months, and (iii) you must have opted in to share gameplay data and have at least 50 hours total gameplay hours.”

3) LCD screen not OLED

The Nintendo Switch 2 has an LCD display that’s capable of 1080p HD 120Hz visuals and HDR for deeper contrast. However, it will not carry the more advanced OLED technology from the more advanced version of the Switch console.

Instead the Switch 2 will have the older LCD technology powering the display, but it’s possible the benefits will outweigh the drawbacks. I guess we’ll have to wait a few years for a Switch 2 OLED.

Here’s our own Max Parker on the LCD vs OLED debate.

4) New memory cards

You won’t be able to use standard microSD cards with the Switch 2, you’ll need to have a microSD Express card for use with the new console. This will “make high-speed data transfers possible,” Nintendo said during the reveal.

Unfortunately you won’t be able to bring your old microSD cards over from the original Switch, but there is a new wireless data transfer feature to help move data over from the older console. Thankfully there’s a lot more on-board storage with the Switch 2 rocking up with 256GB rather than 32GB, so it might be longer before you need external storage.

Here’s everything you need to know about microSD Express cards for Switch 2.

5) Games cards are red… and faster

Nintendo is giving Switch game cards a new look, they’ll come in Mario red. Don’t worry, the old ones will still work in the Switch 2. The advantages beyond this new look is an additional perk; the “much faster data-reading speed.”

6) New mobile app experience

The Nintendo Switch Online app will be no more, it’s now the Nintendo Switch App and there are new features on the way. It’ll continue to house voice chat for supported titles on the OG Switch, with GameChat coming directly to Switch 2 with no app required. The app includes new game-specific features like Zelda Notes which is a “new game-specific service that supports players on their adventures in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.”

7) Quality mode vs performance mode

When docked, the new Nintendo Switch 2 will give gamers the opportunity to prioritise what they value most from gaming. On games like Metroid 4 Prime: Beyond, the Quality mode will offer up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. The Performance mode maxes out at 1080p but you’ll be able to experience much faster frame rates of up to 120fps. A lot of this will be game specific, of course.