Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Microsoft Copilot AI agents are coming for your office job

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

OPINION: Microsoft has announced new developer tools that’ll enable automation of office productivity tasks. While it might free up time for more rewarding work, it could also replace people’s jobs entirely.

The AI agents will take a more proactive approach to handling complex tasks imperative the day-to-day operations of business. For example, instead of waiting for the user to ask Copilot to do something specific, the AI agent can perform tasks like data entry and email inbox monitoring of its own volition.

Save 35% on the Cosori 8.5L XL Dual Zone Air Fryer

Save 35% on the Cosori 8.5L XL Dual Zone Air Fryer

You can currently save 35% on the excellent Cosori 8.5L XL Dual Zone Air Fryer.

  • Amazon
  • Save 35%
  • Now £129.99
View Deal

In the Build 2024 blog post announcing the tools Microsoft says businesses can built copilots that “proactively respond to data and events, tailored to specific tasks and functions.”

It goes on: “Copilots built with this new category of capabilities can now independently manage complex, long-running business processes by leveraging memory and knowledge for context, reason over actions and inputs, learn based on user feedback and ask for help when they encounter situations that they don’t know how to handle. Users can now put Copilot to work for them – from IT device procurement to customer concierge for sales and service.”

Microsoft will undoubtedly pitch this as a way to save office workers time and enable them to dedicate their energies to less tedious matters.

It uses an example of how a Copilot agent could help with an employee onboarding: “Imagine you’re a new hire. A proactive copilot greets you, reasoning over HR data and answers your questions, introduces you to your buddy, gives you the training and deadlines, helps you with the forms and sets up your first week of meetings. Now, HR and the employees can work on their regular tasks, without the hassle of administration.”

However, there’ll be some sense among AI sceptics that everything Microsoft is describing will only help businesses streamline their operations and reduce the number of employees they’ll need as a result.

I suppose it could perhaps be likened to the way advanced robotics and machinery as well as outsourcing abroad, transformed Britain from a manufacturing country that worked on production lines to one that predominantly worked in offices operating PCs running on Microsoft’s software.

Ironically, that shift coincided with Microsoft’s rise into the computing behemoth that still enjoys a near-monopoly in offices today.

One might worry, this is how the eradication of something like data entry jobs starts. Countless families around the world rely on these jobs. However, if the tasks could be accounted for by a few lines of code that run automatically, why would a nimble business keep that employee around?

Well, at least after it had helped to train the Copilot to get by when it “encounters situations that they don’t know how to handle.”

Microsoft says most of these tasks are accounting for things that nobody really wants to do. However, it’s clear some people would rather have a job that pays them to perform those tasks.

On the plus side, I’m actually fine with it replacing the aforementioned HR employees. At least with an AI taking on the role of corportate stooge, you won’t have to put up with a human pretending they’re representing your best interests, rather than simply protecting the company at all times.

I, for one, welcome our human relations AI overlords.

You might like…

What is a Windows Copilot Plus PC? New AI-infused laptops explained

What is a Windows Copilot Plus PC? New AI-infused laptops explained

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
What is Microsoft Copilot? The AI feature explained

What is Microsoft Copilot? The AI feature explained

Jessica Gorringe 3 months ago
What is the Copilot key? Microsoft’s new addition to the keyboard explained

What is the Copilot key? Microsoft’s new addition to the keyboard explained

Adam Speight 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words