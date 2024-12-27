Got a Meta Quest headset for Christmas? These are the games you need to download

OPINION: If you were lucky enough to unbox a Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S headset this Christmas then these are the must-buy games you need to check out.

With Meta having gradually built up an impressive library of VR games and experiences, not to mention the fact that it finally released a more budget-friendly device in the Meta Quest 3S, there’s a good chance that the company’s VR headsets have made for quite a popular present this Christmas. If you’re among the group who received such a gift for the holidays but aren’t sure what to download first – fear not, I’ve got you covered.

As mentioned, Meta now has the biggest library available for VR content but that does lead to an abundance of choice on its storefront, and if you’re not sure which games are actually worth playing then you could end up with a dud by mistake.

To avoid having any lacklustre titles taking the enjoyment out of your gift, these are the five Meta Quest games that I recommend you download right away.

Batman: Arkham Shadow

It makes sense to kick things off with the latest big-name exclusive to hit the Meta Quest, particularly as, at the time of writing, it’s thrown in for free with the Quest 3/3S when bought new. A loose sequel to Batman: Arkham Origins, Arkham Shadow manages to translate the gameplay of its popular namesake series to VR in a meaningful way. It hasn’t tried to simply replicate the other Arkham titles verbatim, instead it is able to take a slower approach that best suits VR’s first-person perspective.

Don’t get me wrong, you’re given plenty of opportunities to feel as powerful as Batman himself as you swing hooks, jabs and uppercuts to decimate any enemies that stand in your way, but now you’re afforded more time to explore the game’s linear environments, not just to take in the aesthetically rich depiction of Gotham, but also to track down any secrets or hidden items.

Even classic Batman abilities, like gliding down to a group of thugs or using your grappling hook to reach a vantage point, suddenly become far more thrilling when you’re in the driver’s seat. To really see what your Meta Quest headset can do, Batman: Arkham Shadow is the perfect place to start.

Pistol Whip

Out of all the VR games in my library, the one that I keep coming back to time and time again is Pistol Whip. This on-the-rails arcade-style action game really has only two objectives: shoot the bad guys, dodge the bullets. It’s simple but incredibly addictive, and above all it’s very accessible for VR newcomers.

Part of what keeps you absorbed is the colourful neon-style of the game’s graphics which, while primitive, pulsate in accordance with a thumping soundtrack. You do get to mix things up a bit with various difficulty settings and weapon configurations, such as diving in with dual-pistols.

Unlike Arkham Shadow, which asks for a bit more of your time in each session due to its overarching narrative, Pistol Whip can be played for just five or 10 minutes at a time if you so please, and you’ll still get a rewarding experience from it.

Samba de Amigo: Virtual Party

Here’s a game that’s great for the whole family. Picture Guitar Hero, except instead of a six-string, the Meta Quest controllers become a virtual pair of maracas – that’s Samba de Amigo: Virtual Party and yes, it’s just as wacky as it sounds.

One of those rare games that can really help you to break a sweat as you play, Samba de Amigo will have you shaking your hands and striking poses like your life depends on it, all while colourful characters dance around you. What really elevates the game is its soundtrack which includes tons of licensed tracks including Pitbull’s Celebrate and Maroon 5’s Moves like Jagger.

When you’ve mastered your maraca skills in single-player, you can take them online and face off against other players from around the world in a dance-off for the ages. Tons of fun for the holidays and a great way to shift some calories after Christmas dinner.

Eleven Table Tennis

For all the promise of VR and the near-endless possibilities of digital worlds you can visit, sometimes all you want to do is just switch off from the day and play something that doesn’t require too much brain power. If you’ve ever had a day like that then take it from me – Eleven Table Tennis is an underrated gem that’s a must-have for any VR library.

What’s most impressive is how the game has managed to painstakingly recreate the physics of table tennis, as the ball responds to your serves with phenomenal realism – so much so that the game does feel like genuine practice away from a physical match.

There’s just something so satisfying about hitting the ball back and forth without ever needing to go chasing after it if it leaves the table. Speaking of the table, not only are there several virtual environments that you can play in, but you can also use the Meta Quest’s passthrough feature to plonk a digital table in your own living room, which is probably handy if you’ve got family round and you don’t want to accidentally bonk one of them on the head with your next overarm swing.

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Asgard’s Wrath 2 feels like one of those games that you just wouldn’t expect to see on VR. It is a full-blown RPG designed with hardcore gamers in mind who love to sink their teeth into a hefty adventure with tons of replayability. It’s the type of experience you’d typically see on consoles, and yet the game achieves this and then some.

Much in the same vein as Arkham Shadow, the battles of Asgard’s Wrath 2 take on a whole new level of urgency as you’re the one swinging the sword or aiming your projectiles with outstretched hands.

Admittedly this probably isn’t the game for folks who are just getting the hang of VR, especially if you’re after bite-sized experiences, but once you’re a natural with wearing the headset, you need to give Asgard’s Wrath 2 a playthrough.