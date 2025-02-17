Apple Maps is actually really good these days, don’t ruin it with ads

OPINION: Apple is finally onto a good thing with its Maps app. Integrating ads to squeeze more revenue out of it would undo that good work… and a reason some users now prefer the app to Google Maps.

A new report suggests Apple has discussed adding ads to its Maps apps, with businesses able to pay the company to sit higher in search rankings. The potential addition could also enable businesses to occupy a top ‘Sponsored’ spot in the results, as already happens on the App Store.

“Apple is giving this notion more thought.” according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. I really hope the notion stops at “thought” because this would be an unfortunate misstep that would undermine the good work Apple has been doing.

People also use Apple Maps to stay away from advertisements, because Google Maps is riddled with them. Who wants search results skewed by where someone else wants you to go?

It’s also a healthier app for users seeking to keep their personal data and preferences out of the hands of Google, especially with the company’s sketchy record for transparency when it comes to users’ location histories.

A great app in its own right

Beyond the reasons not to use Google Maps, Apple Maps has grown into a legitimate alternative down the years, with many users preferring the interface, while cyclists in particular have commented on their preference for those directions. The cycling routes update just went UK-wide, too.

In iOS 18 Maps received detailed US National Park hikes and topographical maps, while users can create and save custom walking routes that can be accessed when they’re out of Wi-Fi or data range. This has made Apple Maps a wonderful aid for ramblers.

The company just added a revamped Places library that keep tabs on locations they enjoy visiting, while Search results were boosted with the ability to view photos, price ratings, and quick one-line reviews. In June last year the app came to the web too, while it’s now also possible to search just the area depicted on screen.

In iOS 17 it got real-time EV charging station availability across routes, offline maps, and limited service warnings that’ll recommend those downloads. In iOS 16, it got multi-stop routing, enabling you to add stops with Siri, and transit card support. You can also plan routes on your Mac before sending it to the iPhone. These are all really well thought-out, genuinely helpful features. The Look Around feature is also equivalent to Google’s Street View.

So, why throw ads into the mix and give users another obstacle when so much of the work has been about making it easier for people to get where they want to be?

Think about how this works on the App Store. If you’re not careful with the sponsored results, you end-up downloading the wrong app. I’ve done that a few times, just through being absent minded, even though the ad is clearly labelled and appears in a different shade.

There are low stakes in this instance. If you download the wrong app, you just head back in and grab the right one. It costs you maybe two minutes at most.

However, if you accidentally pick the business from the top of your list after searching for something specific, you could end up miles away from where you want to go.

A very Google move

We know Google relies heavily on advertisements. The entire business model is predicated on providing a means for businesses to get their products in front of potential customers.

It’s a natural move for Google to include ads in the way it handles Maps; the free app it offers in an operating system it provides for free too.

Although Google has a robust hardware line-up these days, it’s not in the same stratosphere as Apple on that front.

Apple makes the app so it can sell you the device. Google makes the app so it can sell advertisements. We don’t really want to see Apple blur those lines here. It would be an unforced error.

Apple resisted ads for years and years, as part of its commitment to not treating its customers’ data as a product it could leverage with third-parties.

That stance eased within the App Store in a setting that did make sense. You’ll need to search to see the ad for a product, like the particular app you were searching for, or a generic term. Sometimes the latter could help.

Maps is different, so can we please keep the advertisers out?