:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Switch 2 is a ‘buy at some point’ console, not an instant upgrade

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

OPINION: There is no FOMO compelling me to buy the Switch 2 at launch. For me, it’s a sign the console just isn’t that exciting… at least for now.

I’d hoped that, after the Switch 2 reveal today, that I’d be counting the hours to pre-order the machine as I did the original. That wasn’t the case. When the hour-long showcase was up, I acknowledged I’d probably buy…just a couple of years from now.

Is that a just a me thing? Or a potential problem for Nintendo?

From today’s launch I get the sense the Switch 2 is going to be a slow burner that people eventually upgrade to, rather than a must-have system that’s going to fly out of the gate like, say, the PS5 did.

That doesn’t mean it’ll be a failure, far from it, but it doesn’t feel like an essential upgrade either. Right now, the only true buy-at-launch carrot is Mario Kart World. It’s not uncommon for a system to be sold on the promise of one game, but I’d have loved a new mainline Mario platformer too.

Mario Kart World

The price is very high. Even accounting for inflation it’s the most expensive Nintendo machine ever, barring an anomaly or two. And parting with £429.99 out of the gate to essentially play just one unique first-party game is a tough ask.

Maybe when Donkey Kong Banaza arrives in July the FOMO will rise. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond I can play on my OG Switch. I’d certainly imagine Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available for the original Switch too. Of the other third-party games promised for Switch 2 and taking advantage of the more powerful console with enhanced version? Well, personally I own an Xbox.

Plus, many recent Nintendo consoles have arrived bullish about third-party developer support only for it to drift away when developers realise the system can’t handle newer experiences. Should I really be bothered about playing Cyberpunk 2077 on a Switch console? I’m not sure who would be, to be honest.

Is it a true sequel?

During the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, the company was at pains to say this isn’t just an improved Nintendo Switch, it was a console rebuilt from the ground up. I raised my eyebrows at that statement, because I felt it was untrue. Essentially, it is an improved Nintendo Switch.

The handheld design is very similar albeit with a larger, better screen capable of 1080p and HDR. The controllers are very similar, albeit with a mouse mode, a new way to connect, and a chat button. It still docks with a TV, albeit one that can provide facilitate visuals and an added fan to keep the system running smoothly.

Nintendo has done just about enough with the Switch 2 to make it a worthy successor to the juggernaut Switch. I wouldn’t say that it offers eight years’ worth of improvements on paper, but gone are the days where new consoles offer night and day improvements compared to their predecessors.

However, some of the features Nintendo has added, such as 1080p/120fps, 4K/60fps with HDR, are to catch up, rather than new and exciting frontiers for gaming. That which makes the Switch feel a little less groundbreaking and this time it doesn’t the exciting new hybrid form-factor going for it.

The Joy-Con mouse mode is a neat gameplay quirk rather than something revolutionary I’m desperate to try. It’s hardly a Wiimote is it? GameChat is likely to add to social experiences but it’s essentially replacing my Mii with actual me and it’s absolutely not a reason to buy a video games console.

I think I’m going to be looking at around 2-3 years before investing in a Switch 2. And that’s ok. In many ways it’s a testament to how good the original Switch has remained and how, with Nintendo consoles, that all-important gameplay trumps visual fidelity and frame rate.

I’m still confident the Nintendo Switch 2 will be a success, but it might take a while to come into its own.

You might like…

7 important details you may have missed from the Nintendo Switch 2 launch

7 important details you may have missed from the Nintendo Switch 2 launch

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
2025 could be a good year for Sony’s TV, but only if it offers clarity

2025 could be a good year for Sony’s TV, but only if it offers clarity

Kob Monney 4 hours ago
The Switch 2 launch is so understated Nintendo has me worried

The Switch 2 launch is so understated Nintendo has me worried

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
5 features the Nintendo Switch 2 must have to make it worth the upgrade

5 features the Nintendo Switch 2 must have to make it worth the upgrade

Max Parker 2 days ago
Samsung could backtrack on one of the best Galaxy S25 upgrades

Samsung could backtrack on one of the best Galaxy S25 upgrades

Lewis Painter 2 days ago
Sound and Vision: TCL wants a Mini LED TV in every home, and it could succeed for these reasons

Sound and Vision: TCL wants a Mini LED TV in every home, and it could succeed for these reasons

Kob Monney 3 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access