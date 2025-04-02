The Switch 2 is a ‘buy at some point’ console, not an instant upgrade

OPINION: There is no FOMO compelling me to buy the Switch 2 at launch. For me, it’s a sign the console just isn’t that exciting… at least for now.

I’d hoped that, after the Switch 2 reveal today, that I’d be counting the hours to pre-order the machine as I did the original. That wasn’t the case. When the hour-long showcase was up, I acknowledged I’d probably buy…just a couple of years from now.

Is that a just a me thing? Or a potential problem for Nintendo?

From today’s launch I get the sense the Switch 2 is going to be a slow burner that people eventually upgrade to, rather than a must-have system that’s going to fly out of the gate like, say, the PS5 did.

That doesn’t mean it’ll be a failure, far from it, but it doesn’t feel like an essential upgrade either. Right now, the only true buy-at-launch carrot is Mario Kart World. It’s not uncommon for a system to be sold on the promise of one game, but I’d have loved a new mainline Mario platformer too.

The price is very high. Even accounting for inflation it’s the most expensive Nintendo machine ever, barring an anomaly or two. And parting with £429.99 out of the gate to essentially play just one unique first-party game is a tough ask.

Maybe when Donkey Kong Banaza arrives in July the FOMO will rise. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond I can play on my OG Switch. I’d certainly imagine Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available for the original Switch too. Of the other third-party games promised for Switch 2 and taking advantage of the more powerful console with enhanced version? Well, personally I own an Xbox.

Plus, many recent Nintendo consoles have arrived bullish about third-party developer support only for it to drift away when developers realise the system can’t handle newer experiences. Should I really be bothered about playing Cyberpunk 2077 on a Switch console? I’m not sure who would be, to be honest.

Is it a true sequel?

During the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, the company was at pains to say this isn’t just an improved Nintendo Switch, it was a console rebuilt from the ground up. I raised my eyebrows at that statement, because I felt it was untrue. Essentially, it is an improved Nintendo Switch.

The handheld design is very similar albeit with a larger, better screen capable of 1080p and HDR. The controllers are very similar, albeit with a mouse mode, a new way to connect, and a chat button. It still docks with a TV, albeit one that can provide facilitate visuals and an added fan to keep the system running smoothly.

Nintendo has done just about enough with the Switch 2 to make it a worthy successor to the juggernaut Switch. I wouldn’t say that it offers eight years’ worth of improvements on paper, but gone are the days where new consoles offer night and day improvements compared to their predecessors.

However, some of the features Nintendo has added, such as 1080p/120fps, 4K/60fps with HDR, are to catch up, rather than new and exciting frontiers for gaming. That which makes the Switch feel a little less groundbreaking and this time it doesn’t the exciting new hybrid form-factor going for it.

The Joy-Con mouse mode is a neat gameplay quirk rather than something revolutionary I’m desperate to try. It’s hardly a Wiimote is it? GameChat is likely to add to social experiences but it’s essentially replacing my Mii with actual me and it’s absolutely not a reason to buy a video games console.

I think I’m going to be looking at around 2-3 years before investing in a Switch 2. And that’s ok. In many ways it’s a testament to how good the original Switch has remained and how, with Nintendo consoles, that all-important gameplay trumps visual fidelity and frame rate.

I’m still confident the Nintendo Switch 2 will be a success, but it might take a while to come into its own.