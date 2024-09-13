Is Apple secretly trying to kill the SE line?

OPINION: With Apple’s September event now in the rear-view mirror, I think it’s safe to say that the most surprising aspect of it all didn’t have anything to do with the products that were announced, but rather the conspicuous absence of those that failed to materialise.

I’m talking about the complete lack of updates to any of Apple’s ongoing SE devices, which take on a more ‘budget friendly’ space within the company’s portfolio.

While I would never expect Apple to place quite as much stock in its budget line as opposed to its flagship phone line-up, it is telling that neither the most recent iPhone SE nor the Apple Watch SE, which launched in 2022, are set to receive any type of upgrade.

On the one hand, this completely flies in the face of rumours that popped up ahead of the event. The internet has been abuzz for quite some time about an iPhone SE refresh, one that would do away with its current design in favour of an iPhone 13-like chassis, while more recent rumours pointed towards a plastic Apple Watch SE 3 aimed at children.

To not have any of those rumours come to fruition is strange enough, and whether Apple is simply delaying these refreshes by another year or is genuinely intending to sunset the SE brand, either way it’s a big mistake.

Even though Apple has established itself as a premium brand within the tech space, it’s crucial to have a more forgiving barrier of entry for those who simply cannot afford the higher prices of the latest iPhones. Certainly if you’re buying for a dependent, it might be tempting to get them a budget Android device but if you’re already invested in Apple’s ecosystem then it’s so much easier to bring them into the fold, particularly with features like Find My for peace of mind, and Family Sharing for making the most of purchased content.

Plus, speaking as someone who’s deep into the Apple ecosystem, it’s already a far more costly one than what Google puts out there, with higher prices to consider for essentials like iCloud.

I’ll always advise friends and family members to check out refurbished iPhones for a more affordable way into the ecosystem, but for those who aren’t tech savvy, it helps to have a more accessible option right there in a brick-and-mortar store.

Unfortunately, the flip side of this issue is that while a more wallet-friendly iPhone is essential, particularly as the cost of living continues to soar, the iPhone SE in its current form is severely outdated.

Here’s what needs to happen to the iPhone SE

The iPhone SE has yet to make the jump to USB-C or Face ID, and there’s no night mode available in the camera app, which makes photography tricky once the sun goes down. Then there’s the issue of the 4.7-inch display, which makes the 5.4-inch panel of the iPhone 13 Mini seem big by comparison. It’s just far too small for most adults to use comfortably.

When placed up against similarly priced competitors such as the Pixel 8a or the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, you’re arguably getting far more bang for your buck with bright, beautiful displays, higher refresh rates and cameras that can go up against flagships under certain conditions.

The Apple ecosystem is strong enough that the company doesn’t need to have the iPhone SE match the competition on every aspect, it just needs to make sure that it offers a great iOS experience that doesn’t feel hampered. A larger screen to enjoy native apps and games should be a given, as well as improved charging options (MagSafe wouldn’t go amiss here).

Speaking from experience, the Watch SE 2 is still competent enough to withstand another year on the market – I use it daily and still love its value proposition – but the iPhone SE absolutely needed an update. I only hope that Apple has a smaller, separate event later in the year to give the iPhone SE the love it deserves. Otherwise, Apple’s presence in the mid-range market might be gone for good.