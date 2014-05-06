iPhone 6 Concepts: Best and worst we’ve seen so far

What Will the iPhone 6 Look Like?

Now that the major Android



phones of 2014 have landed and we’ve had a chance to see what they are



made of, our attention now turns to Apple and how the Cupertino company



will try to make the iPhone 6 the best smartphone to slip into your pocket.

As



is customary each year as we build up to the next iPhone announcement,



there has been no shortage of rumours and speculation about what Tim



Cook and company have in store. Will the iPhone 6 have a bigger screen?



Is it going to be available in two models? Will it even be called the



iPhone 6?

Some have been more eager than others to second guess



what Apple is going to do next, dreaming up visions of the new iPhone



and turning them into renders and concept images to stir-up excitement.

There



are great ones cleverly drawing ideas from alleged specs and then there



are those simply just too ridiculous to ever be close to reality. We



rifled through the web to find a selection of the good, the great and



the terrible iPhone 6 concepts produced so far.

iPhone 6 Concept 1: Home-Free





Along



with fellow designer Steve Hemmerstoffer, Dutch 3D designer and



prolific iPhone 6 concept creator Martin Hajek has come up with a set of



impressive renders, which first appeared on French website NoWhereElse.



Drawing upon a host of iPhone 6 rumours, Hajek points to a new iPhone



with a bigger edge-to-edge display, slimmer body and a radical decision



to drop the home button. A larger display continues to be one of the



most persistent rumours about the iPhone 6 with speculation that Apple



could go with anything from a 4.8-inch display all the way up to 5-inch



phablet territory.

TrustedReviews says:

A good



look, not-too-drastic changes and no wild spec claims make this a solid



vision of the future. We’re not sure how iOS would deal with losing the



Home button, though.

Credit: Martin Hajek

iPhone 6 Concept 2: Retina Two display





Like



Hajek, the folks at ConceptiPhone have been busy dreaming up ideas for



the iPhone 6. Sticking with the edge-to-edge theme, the chaps say this



super slim iPhone 6 concept packs a 5.1-inch display. But the phone



maintains the same dimensions as its predecessor by



removing the side bezels. It also introduces a Retina Two display for



super-sharp resolution and the ability to charge the phone via solar



power.



Other notable new features include a 10-megapixel main camera, 4K video



recording, stereo speakers and a new Lightning port.



TrustedReviews says:

It



seems unlikely that Apple



will be able to keep the same dimensions while using a 1-inch-larger



screen, but most of the basic ideas here seem sound. Solar power is



unlikely, though, as it would take a lot of sun to charge up a modern,



large-screen mobile.



Credit:ConceptiPhones



iPhone 6 Concept 3: The 3DS-killer

After adding greater support for dedicated game controllers like the Logitech Poweshell and the SteelSeries Stratus



in iOS 7, SCAVids points to a more gaming-centric follow-up to the



iPhone 5S. The additional iController add-on will not only make it



easier to play GTA on the move but even doubles a projector when you



want to watch a film. Featuring a more rectangular design, the 6 Pro



comes with a Samsung-style iStick stylus hidden away at the bottom, a



heart rate sensor and an LED notification light. It supposedly runs on



Apple’s A9 processor with a 16-megapixel camera to take care of



pictures.



TrustedReviews says:

Apple



would only make this sort of phone if all its top execs lost their minds



simultaneously. However, we wouldn’t be too surprised if there are a



few more gamer-centric additions in the next iPhone hardware/software



wave.

Credit: SCAVids

iPhone 6 Concept 4: Goliath





An



interesting yet ambitious take on the new iPhone, the Goliath includes



an innovative Nitelight feature that illuminates the device’s side



bezels, Home button and logos on the back. In the camera department,



there’s a 13-megapixel 3D stereo camera with a 3x optical zoom to help



take pictures from a distance. Additional specs include a 5.7-inch QHD



panel display, Apple A8X quad CPU, up to 256GB flash memory, an



8-megapixel iSight front camera all wrapped up in an aluminium unibody.



So not much then…

TrustedReviews says:

This



concept makes the iPhone 6 sound like it is made by Samsung. A 3D



camera? A near-6-inch screen? An optical zoom? None of these seem



remotely likely, although the basic slim ‘n’ metal design is on the



money.

Credit: ConceptiPhones

iPhone 6 Concept 5: MacBook-style





Designer



Federico Ciccarese bases this vision of the next generation Apple



smartphone on the recent iPhone 6 rumours that Apple will make both



4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screen models. Compared to the iPhone 5S,



this concept not only points to a larger iPhone but one with an



edge-to-edge-screen that has the kind of sleek styling more in line with



the Apple’s MacBook range. The back is made from full aluminium and the



display is large enough to fit five app icons on the homescreen.

TrustedReviews says:

Two



new iPhone models? We’re not sure Apple will make two brand new iPhone 6



screen sizes, but the idea of having two sizes on sale at once seems



sound. We’re likely to see the variants of the iPhone 5S/5C hang around



after the new phone has arrived.

Credit: Ciccarese Design

iPhone 6 Concept 6: Dual Display





The



award for most unlikely iPhone 6 concept goes to SCAVids for conjuring



up this radical design overhaul of the iPhone 5S. To kick things off,



the 5.23mm slim design has barely visible bezels and an edge-to-edge 4K



Ultra Retina dual display. Yes, and it’s a dual display where the second



screen slides out from the top. Running on an Apple A8 chip with 3GB



RAM, it will also support auto wireless charging mode, a 16-megapixel



camera running on iOS 8.

TrustedReviews says:

A 4K mobile phone screen, this year? A flip-out second display that’s seemingly suspended mid-air? It’s a neat idea but this one is pure science fiction.





Credit: SCAVids

Would you be happy if the iPhone 6 looked like any of these concepts? Let us know in the comments section below.



