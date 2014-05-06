Trending:

iPhone 6 Concepts: Best and worst we’ve seen so far

What Will the iPhone 6 Look Like?

Now that the major Android

phones of 2014 have landed and we’ve had a chance to see what they are

made of, our attention now turns to Apple and how the Cupertino company

will try to make the iPhone 6 the best smartphone to slip into your pocket.

As

is customary each year as we build up to the next iPhone announcement,

there has been no shortage of rumours and speculation about what Tim

Cook and company have in store. Will the iPhone 6 have a bigger screen?

Is it going to be available in two models? Will it even be called the

iPhone 6?

Some have been more eager than others to second guess

what Apple is going to do next, dreaming up visions of the new iPhone

and turning them into renders and concept images to stir-up excitement.

There

are great ones cleverly drawing ideas from alleged specs and then there

are those simply just too ridiculous to ever be close to reality. We

rifled through the web to find a selection of the good, the great and

the terrible iPhone 6 concepts produced so far.

iPhone 6 Concept 1: Home-Free
iPhone 6 concept

Along

with fellow designer Steve Hemmerstoffer, Dutch 3D designer and

prolific iPhone 6 concept creator Martin Hajek has come up with a set of

impressive renders, which first appeared on French website NoWhereElse.

Drawing upon a host of iPhone 6 rumours, Hajek points to a new iPhone

with a bigger edge-to-edge display, slimmer body and a radical decision

to drop the home button. A larger display continues to be one of the

most persistent rumours about the iPhone 6 with speculation that Apple

could go with anything from a 4.8-inch display all the way up to 5-inch

phablet territory.

TrustedReviews says:
A good

look, not-too-drastic changes and no wild spec claims make this a solid

vision of the future. We’re not sure how iOS would deal with losing the

Home button, though.

Credit: Martin Hajek

iPhone 6 Concept 2: Retina Two display
iPhone 6 concept

Like

Hajek, the folks at ConceptiPhone have been busy dreaming up ideas for

the iPhone 6. Sticking with the edge-to-edge theme, the chaps say this

super slim iPhone 6 concept packs a 5.1-inch display. But the phone

maintains the same dimensions as its predecessor by

removing the side bezels. It also introduces a Retina Two display for

super-sharp resolution and the ability to charge the phone via solar

power.

Other notable new features include a 10-megapixel main camera, 4K video

recording, stereo speakers and a new Lightning port.


TrustedReviews says:
It

seems unlikely that Apple

will be able to keep the same dimensions while using a 1-inch-larger

screen, but most of the basic ideas here seem sound. Solar power is

unlikely, though, as it would take a lot of sun to charge up a modern,

large-screen mobile.

Credit:ConceptiPhones

iPhone 6 Concept 3: The 3DS-killer

iPhone 6 concept

iPhone 6 concepts 8

After adding greater support for dedicated game controllers like the Logitech Poweshell and the SteelSeries Stratus

in iOS 7, SCAVids points to a more gaming-centric follow-up to the

iPhone 5S. The additional iController add-on will not only make it

easier to play GTA on the move but even doubles a projector when you

want to watch a film. Featuring a more rectangular design, the 6 Pro

comes with a Samsung-style iStick stylus hidden away at the bottom, a

heart rate sensor and an LED notification light. It supposedly runs on

Apple’s A9 processor with a 16-megapixel camera to take care of

pictures.

TrustedReviews says:
Apple

would only make this sort of phone if all its top execs lost their minds

simultaneously. However, we wouldn’t be too surprised if there are a

few more gamer-centric additions in the next iPhone hardware/software

wave.

Credit: SCAVids

iPhone 6 Concept 4: Goliath
iPhone 6 concept

iPhone 6 Goliath

An

interesting yet ambitious take on the new iPhone, the Goliath includes

an innovative Nitelight feature that illuminates the device’s side

bezels, Home button and logos on the back. In the camera department,

there’s a 13-megapixel 3D stereo camera with a 3x optical zoom to help

take pictures from a distance. Additional specs include a 5.7-inch QHD

panel display, Apple A8X quad CPU, up to 256GB flash memory, an

8-megapixel iSight front camera all wrapped up in an aluminium unibody.

So not much then…

TrustedReviews says:
This

concept makes the iPhone 6 sound like it is made by Samsung. A 3D

camera? A near-6-inch screen? An optical zoom? None of these seem

remotely likely, although the basic slim ‘n’ metal design is on the

money.

Credit: ConceptiPhones

iPhone 6 Concept 5: MacBook-style
iPhone 6 concept

iPhone 6 concepts 3

Designer

Federico Ciccarese bases this vision of the next generation Apple

smartphone on the recent iPhone 6 rumours that Apple will make both

4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screen models. Compared to the iPhone 5S,

this concept not only points to a larger iPhone but one with an

edge-to-edge-screen that has the kind of sleek styling more in line with

the Apple’s MacBook range. The back is made from full aluminium and the

display is large enough to fit five app icons on the homescreen.

TrustedReviews says:
Two

new iPhone models? We’re not sure Apple will make two brand new iPhone 6

screen sizes, but the idea of having two sizes on sale at once seems

sound. We’re likely to see the variants of the iPhone 5S/5C hang around

after the new phone has arrived.

Credit: Ciccarese Design 

iPhone 6 Concept 6: Dual Display
iPhone 6 concept

iPhone 6 concepts SCAVids

The

award for most unlikely iPhone 6 concept goes to SCAVids for conjuring

up this radical design overhaul of the iPhone 5S. To kick things off,

the 5.23mm slim design has barely visible bezels and an edge-to-edge 4K

Ultra Retina dual display. Yes, and it’s a dual display where the second

screen slides out from the top. Running on an Apple A8 chip with 3GB

RAM, it will also support auto wireless charging mode, a 16-megapixel

camera running on iOS 8.

TrustedReviews says:
A 4K mobile phone screen, this year? A flip-out second display that’s seemingly suspended mid-air? It’s a neat idea but this one is pure science fiction.

Credit: SCAVids

Would you be happy if the iPhone 6 looked like any of these concepts? Let us know in the comments section below.

