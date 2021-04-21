Apple introduced a snazzy new purple hue for its iPhone 12 at the Spring Loaded event and yes, it’s a nice additional colour for one of the best phones you can buy right now.

But, really, this new colour just got us thinking about what shades we’d love Apple to give us when the inevitable iPhone 13 arrives later on this year.

So, instead of just imagining, we got our ridiculously skilled designer Tom to whip up a few concept designs showcasing the iPhone 12 in a variety of new colours. Here’s what he came up with…

My personal favourite of the bunch is this mango hue which just looks terrific with the iPhone’s glass back and matte sides. It’s light, different to anything I have seen elsewhere and, importantly, subtle.

This feels a little more pastel than the more bold colours we have available now I would buy this in an instant if Apple offered it for the iPhone 13.

This green is much darker than the minty, 70’s bathroom-inspired hue you can get the iPhone 12 currently in. But, importantly, it’s lighter and more unique than the Midnight Green option Apple offered with the iPhone 11 Pro.

That colour was nice, but it was so dark it was often hard to tell it apart from black. If you’re going to go green then you might as well go properly green. And this really is green.

This colour is far bolder than anything Apple has used recently and if you’re willing to risk it, then this would be the hue to go for if you want to stand out. This is a true luminous yellow and looks sort of like a high-vis jacket or tennis ball.

No one is going to miss you if you’re taking a photo at night with the phone out.

If the yellow above isn’t punchy enough – how about this bubblegum, cotton candy pink? Apple doesn’t offer a pink colour of any sort for the iPhone 12 which seems like a thoroughly missed opportunity to me.

And finally the pièce de résistance, the crème de la crème, the truly most requested iPhone 13 colour among the Trusted Reviews team is this rainbow offering. I love the way the blending colours mix on the sides and how it looks different just about everywhere.

So, there are our favourites – but what would you choose? Tweet us @trustedreviews with your most desired iPhone 13 colour and we’ll see if we can bring it to life.