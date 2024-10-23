Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iOS 18.2 will win me back to Apple’s Mail app – if it gets this thing right

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

OPINION: The long-awaited Apple Mail revamp in iOS 18.2 will match Gmail’s most redeeming feature with smart categorisation. If it works well, it’s bye-bye Gmail app.

I’m not the biggest fan of the Gmail app for iPhone, but it does a couple of important things Apple’s native mail app doesn’t – like weed out out the emails beyond the Primary inbox.

I just took a look at my Mail app on iPhone and sat within my inbox are promotional emails, those from social media companies, and other random updates that are duly sent to separate inboxes in the Gmail app.

Get the iPhone 13 for less than an iPhone SE

Get the iPhone 13 for less than an iPhone SE

You can currently pick up a refurbished iPhone 13 for £110 less than the cost of a brand new iPhone SE (2022), courtesy of Giffgaff.

  • Giffgaff
  • Refurbished
  • From £319
View Deal

Better still, Gmail doesn’t notify me of anything that arrives outside of the Primary inbox. Apple Mail does. When you’re trying to keep your day focused, those promotional emails not only add a ton of clutter and make important things harder to find, but breaks your conversation. Another uneccessary ping to attract your gaze.

However, there are times when it really would be beneficial to use the Apple Mail app. It’s more entwined with other Apple apps on your phone, for starters. The Files app, the Photos app, Calendar, Notes, Reminders, et al.

Sometimes it can be a real nuisance using Gmail in terms of sharing content from other areas of your phone or from iCloud. Besides, the creep of Google’s machine learning integration and scanning of your content makes me uncomfortable.

So news that the relaunched Apple Mail app for iOS 18 is now being previewed in the first developer beta for iOS 18.2 is music to my ears.

The new app features on-device processing to sort incoming emails into Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions. Provided it works well, without filtering emails you need to see into the wrong categories and vice versa, it see the Apple Mail app catch up to the Gmail app.

We’ll have to see how this plays out in practice, of course, but hopefully it means you can specify that you only wish to receive notifications for Primary inbox emails. This would go a long way towards bringing me back to the native Mail app for iPhone, Mac and iPad.

Apple explains: “Categorization in Mail organizes messages to help users stay on top of their inbox. The Primary category lets users focus on the messages that matter most or contain time-sensitive information. Transactions, Updates, and Promotions are grouped by sender in a new digest view that pulls together all relevant emails from a business, allowing users to quickly scan for what’s important in the moment.”

The new app, announced way back in June at WWDC 2024, wasn’t included within the main iOS 18 release in September. That’s now becoming par for the course with these updates, but that’s another piece altogether…

You might like…

Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro: Read this before you buy

Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro: Read this before you buy

Max Parker 1 month ago
iOS 18 features: All the top new features coming to your iPhone

iOS 18 features: All the top new features coming to your iPhone

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
Best iPhone 2024: The best Apple phones, tested and reviewed

Best iPhone 2024: The best Apple phones, tested and reviewed

Lewis Painter 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words