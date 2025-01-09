Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This immersive tech from Audioscenic is still one of the best I’ve heard

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

There’s been a big focus on immersive audio in the last few years, but the trouble with it is that it’s not really felt particularly immersive.

There are headphones that can do immersive audio but in most cases this means a slightly wider and taller soundstage. There’s a whole part of the soundbar market just for single-bar immersive offerings and… you get a slightly wider and taller soundstage in most cases.

There seems to be the promise of immersive audio and then the actual reality, and not many have cracked the promise of it. Except, I’d say Audioscenic.

From the first time I heard their tech, I was wowed by it. I think the point of immersive audio is to push sound up and away from the screen or sound system, and position sounds around the listener in a way that convinces you that the sound is coming from that position. Audioscenic’s tech achieves this.

Audioscenic immersive audio
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I heard the latest version of technology (and upcoming prototypes too), and I’m still perplexed that there isn’t more talk about what Audioscenic is doing. Watching videos on a Dell screen with the Audioscenic tech inside, and I genuinely sensed sounds that are to the left and right of my listening position, sounds that move around the screen convincingly, with a height to those sounds where they feel as if they’re coming from the specific position on the screen, despite the speakers being placed beneath the screen.

Audioscenic subwoofer
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The prototype I saw I was even more excited by as it added a subwoofer to the sound system, which resulted in the low frequencies have more depth and the midrange sounds featuring more weight. And by having the subwoofer it frees up the rest of the speaker transducers to focus on the midrange and higher frequencies, so compared to the same demos on the Dell, on this prototype they sounded louder and clearer.

I also witnessed the tech in a laptop form factor, and although it was a stereo set-up, the woofers and high frequency tweeters combined well enough to produce a similar performance in terms of space, even if they lacked the weight, punch, and impact that I’d seen on the other devices.

Audioscenic multichannel laptop
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This level of performance is down to Audioscenic’s new Amphi Hi-D technology that processes multi-channel sound, and I think it’s still the best example of immersive audio I’ve heard.

There are limitations to consider. There is still a sweet spot in terms of where you can sit to have the best experience, and only person can sit there to take advantage of the spatial sound. That’s the reason why I don’t think you’ll see this technology in soundbars and TVs just yet.

But I think this is still a pretty amazing example of what immersive audio can do, which makes the currently reality relatively disappointing. There are so many things that claim to be immersive but aren’t in the true sense. Audioscenic’s tech makes it tantalisingly possible, but also shows how far the audio industry still has to go.

You might like…

Delta is giving in-flight displays a 4K HDR QLED upgrade

Delta is giving in-flight displays a 4K HDR QLED upgrade

Chris Smith 56 mins ago
XGIMI Ascend offers a giant screen without dominating your space

XGIMI Ascend offers a giant screen without dominating your space

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
The Wordrunner mechanical keyboard is an easily distracted writer’s dream

The Wordrunner mechanical keyboard is an easily distracted writer’s dream

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
This new TV interface wants you to have a Whale of a time

This new TV interface wants you to have a Whale of a time

Kob Monney 6 hours ago
Take an ECG from your finger with the new Circular Ring 2

Take an ECG from your finger with the new Circular Ring 2

Jessica Gorringe 6 hours ago
LG’s air purifying cat bed is one of the weirdest gadgets from CES

LG’s air purifying cat bed is one of the weirdest gadgets from CES

Jessica Gorringe 7 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access