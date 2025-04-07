:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

If this is the iPhone 17 Air, then I’m sold

Lewis Painter
Mobile Editor

It’s all well and good detailing the rumours about the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air said to be coming later this year, but it’s another thing entirely to see it. It’s only then that you can truly appreciate what Apple is trying to achieve here.

That happened over the weekend when I spotted a tweet from renowned leaker Majin Bu on X, showcasing what’s claimed to be dummy models of the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max side-by-side. 

We’ve already heard multiple times that the slimline iPhone will be thin, with rumours pointing towards somewhere around 5.84mm, but it’s another thing to be able to visualise those measurements. 

Next to what’s assumed to be an 8.3mm thick iPhone 17 Pro Max (if dimensions are similar to the 16 Pro Max), the iPhone 17 Air is an incredible 42% thinner than Apple’s upcoming top-end iPhone. A difference of less than 3mm doesn’t sound like a lot, but it can make a whole world of difference. 

In fact, it’s only thanks to this image that I’ve truly realised just how thin the iPhone 17 Air is going to be – if the dummies are accurate, of course. If they are true, then I could well and truly be sold on the concept. 

The idea of having a super slimline phone appeals to me, especially after using foldables like the Honor Magic V3 that measures in at just 4.35mm when unfolded. The rumoured iPhone won’t be quite that slim, but it’s not that far off either. 

Of course, the dummies don’t really tell us anything new about the iPhone, but it’s still a very interesting visual comparison. 

The most recent rumblings all point towards a phone with a 6.55-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate – a first for a non-pro iPhone – and the A19 chipset said to be used in the regular iPhone 17, rather than the A19 Pro of the Pro models. 

It’s even said to include Apple’s popular MagSafe technology, a concern after Apple recently released the iPhone 16e without the tech. 

For me, the biggest potential drawback is in the camera department. The iPhone 17 Air currently rumoured to feature a single 48MP rear-facing camera, much like the iPhone 16e – though it’s unclear whether it’ll be the exact same hardware. 

Still, with a phone that thin, I could be tempted. We don’t have that long until we see the phone in the flesh either, with everything pointing towards a reveal alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 collection later this year, likely in September. 

Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

