I wish I’d seen this Pixel deal before getting an iPhone

Voxi has just dropped a phenomenal deal on the Pixel 8a which, if I’d seen it sooner, I probably would have nabbed instead of an iPhone 15.

Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely adore my iPhone 15. It has great software, solid cameras and an excellent battery life, but because I got swayed by the hype at launch, the phone has set me back (or will have done by the time I’ve paid it off) a fairly hefty £799.

By comparison, the Pixel 8a, which leaves you wanting for very little, can now be picked up for just £374.40, a massive reduction on its original £499 asking price. Even though it’s aimed at the mid-range market, the Pixel 8a is still able to give Apple’s latest iPhone a run for its money, and given just how cheap it is right now, I’d argue that it’s the better buy for most people.

Pixel 8a for just £374.40 Making it the ultimate go-to upgrade thanks to its limited time price cut, the Pixel 8a is now a bargain buy that’s still packed with all the features you could ever need. Voxi

Was £499

Now just £374.40 View Deal

If you haven’t used an ‘a’ series Pixel before then know that Google dominates in this sector, constantly raising the bar for what can be crammed into a more affordable phone. In fact, before giving the Pixel 8a a 4.5-star rating, Editor Max Parker wrote a whole oped on the concept that the device “is just about all the phone that anyone needs”.

One of the biggest things the Pixel 8a has going for it is Google’s promise of seven years of software and security updates. Until now, that level of support has been unheard of in the mid-range market, but it’s essential for helping consumers to make the most out of their purchase without being forced into another upgrade in just a few year’s time.

Given that it’s one of the industry’s biggest buzzwords at the moment, it’s worth mentioning that the Pixel 8a also sprinkles in a bit of AI throughout several of its core features. For instance, Google’s Magic Editor uses generative AI so that you can move a subject around in a photo and have the spot they were previously situated be accurately filled in.

Speaking of photos, the Pixel 8a uses Google’s super strong computational processing to pump out the type of shots that can stand out from the crowd on social media: “The colours are nice and balanced, the sky is bright without feeling garish or oversaturated and there’s still plenty of detail retained. Most phones can take good shots in these conditions, but the Pixel 8a managed to churn out good pictures all the time.”

There’s just so much packed into the Pixel 8a that at this price, it almost isn’t worth considering any other phone. In order to nab the deal you will have to add a Voxi SIM to your purchase, but that can be cancelled right away to avoid any future payments.