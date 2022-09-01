I can’t wait to game on the go with the Lenovo Glasses T1

OPINION: The newly announced Lenovo Glasses T1 may look like an unremarkable pair of sunglasses on the outside, but they’re actually packing some mind-blowing technology inside.

Similar to a VR headset such as the Meta Quest 2, the Lenovo Glasses T1 create the illusion that you’re looking at a giant television screen. But instead of risking motion sickness with immersive 3D worlds, Lenovo’s glasses can display the screen of your smartphone, tablet or laptop at a far bigger scale.

Lenovo has opted for the cutting-edge micro-OLED technology for the glasses, resulting in jaw-dropping 10,000:1 contrast. This means you’re not only getting a bigger screen, but potentially a better display too since the absurdly high contrast will ensure bright colours will stand out brightly against darker backgrounds.

You also get a 1920 x 1080 per eye resolution to ensure the picture looks sharp, while the built-in speakers ensure you can listen to audio without the need for headphones.

It’s all very impressive, but why would you need a wearable display when you already have a perfectly good screen on your smartphone, tablet or laptop?

I’m personally excited to use these glasses for on-the-go gaming. Mobile gaming is becoming more popular by the second, especially with the rise of cloud-streaming apps such as Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now and Google Stadia. However, I’ve found it difficult to play certain games on my smartphone screen – the likes of Halo Infinite are designed for massive displays after all.

The Lenovo Glasses T1 would seemingly fix that issue. Plug them into a smartphone via the USB-C port, and I’d be able to view my games on a huge display wherever I like. They could even be useful at home when somebody else in the family is hogging the living room TV.

The low 60Hz refresh rate may rule them out for competitive gamers, but I don’t see an issue for casual players who just want to continue their single-player adventure away from home.

There are seemingly plenty of uses for the Lenovo Glasses T1 beyond gaming. You could watch downloaded Netflix movies while on a train, or even improve your productivity when working at a café.

There are some potential issues though. Lenovo hasn’t provided any battery life figures just yet. There’s not much point in having a portable screen if you can only use it for 30 minutes per charge, so we’ll have to wait and see about the stamina.

Lenovo hasn’t confirmed the price either, and since the glasses are packing Micro OLED technology, I’m guessing that they’ll be super expensive. EE’s Nreal Air Augmented Reality Glasses offer similar functionality, and are priced at £399.99. I think that’s a fair price, despite costing more than a Nintendo Switch OLED.

If the price is right, I can see the Lenovo Glasses T1 being a game changer for mobile gaming. I personally can’t wait to try them out with apps such as Xbox Game Pass. And if they’re successful, I could one day see the likes of Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony following suit.

The Lenovo Glasses T1 will be available in China from late 2022, and will start shipping in other markets (including the UK and US) in 2023.