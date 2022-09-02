 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Huawei’s expertly ripping off a key Apple trick

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor in Chief

OPINION: At the IFA 2022 tradeshow in Berlin this year there’s been plenty to get excited about. Since I landed on Wednesday I’ve seen everything from £5.5k soundbars like the super-cool Bang and Olufsen Beosound Theatre, to vanity-focused smartphones like the Huawei Nova 10 Pro.

But in the sea of announcements, one of the things that impressed me the most wasn’t a specific device, but a subtle shift in strategy I noticed during a briefing with Huawei. Specifically, a subtle shift in strategy away from boasting about big performance numbers and quirky features to talking about colour gamuts and Delta E.

This occurred when Huawei briefed me on the new Matebook X Pro, MatePad Pro and Nova 10 series. In each instance, Huawei bragged about the new devices’ “super accurate” Delta E – which on the MateBook X Pro is reportedly guaranteed to be below the hallowed 1.0 figure.

To catch readers up, Delta E is a measurement of the distance between colours. It’s a good metric for measuring how accurately colours are displayed, which is important for creative work such as photo and video editing.

The majority of laptop manufacturers have previously been more interested in talking about HDR compatibility, resolution and refresh rates. But, the shift in language is clever, as it shows Huawei is doubling down in its effort to entice creatives to its wares.

For years we’ve recommended Apple products to creatives because of their overt focus on targeting these key screen stats. Look at our best laptop guide or best tablet list and you’ll see that Apple products have always held a distinct place there because of their wonderful colour accuracy.

But MacBooks aren’t the only laptop option for professional creators, with plenty of Windows-flavoured portables offering comparable specs, both in terms of performance and screen quality.

This is why I couldn’t be happier to see Huawei shift its strategy and messaging, as it’s finally highlighting the specs that professional creators care about.

You might like…

Tivo OS proves smart interfaces can be more important than fancy AV tech

Tivo OS proves smart interfaces can be more important than fancy AV tech

Kob Monney 46 mins ago
Best in Show: Our favourite gadgets and tech from IFA 2022

Best in Show: Our favourite gadgets and tech from IFA 2022

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Toshiba 2022 range guide: Every TV unveiled at IFA

Toshiba 2022 range guide: Every TV unveiled at IFA

Hannah Davies 22 hours ago
There’s one key reason the Beosound Theatre justifies being so expensive

There’s one key reason the Beosound Theatre justifies being so expensive

Alastair Stevenson 1 day ago
Nokia launches sustainability subscription service and four new devices

Nokia launches sustainability subscription service and four new devices

Peter Phelps 1 day ago
The Metz Roku 4K smart TVs could be your next bargain buy

The Metz Roku 4K smart TVs could be your next bargain buy

Kob Monney 1 day ago
Alastair Stevenson
By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor in Chief
Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews Limited’s editorial strategy and output across all its sites. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.