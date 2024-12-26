Got an Android for Christmas? These are the first apps you should install

If you’re the lucky owner of a new Android smartphone this Christmas, you’ll likely be scouring Google Play to find new apps to download and use – but with around 2.3 million apps available, that’s a pretty daunting task.

That’s where I come in; as Mobile Editor at Trusted Reviews, I’ve been an Android user for years at this point, and I’ve got a good idea of which Android apps are worth your time and which are worth ignoring altogether.

With that in mind, here’s my hand-picked selection of the apps any new Android user should install.

Google Gemini

Now depending on the smartphone you use and when you first bought it, the Google Gemini app may come pre-installed – but if it doesn’t, I’d recommend downloading it immediately.

It’s essentially Google Assistant cranked up to the max, handling the same queries – controlling smart lights, composing text messages, that kind of thing – alongside extended smarts.

This allows Gemini to answer general knowledge questions without referring you to a webpage, and you can even have a conversation with Gemini using Gemini Live. Though the scope of features in Live mode is more limited, it’s a great way to chat and brainstorm ideas.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You can also get the virtual assistant to analyse images, videos and other files and extract the information you need.

It’s a fantastic upgrade to Google Assistant and should be the very first thing you install on your new Android if it isn’t there already.

Pocket Casts

If you’re a regular listener of podcasts, look no further than the Pocket Casts app – it’s easily the best podcast player you’ll find on the Android platform.

It’s a good-looking app that takes inspiration from Google’s Material You UI, changing the colour of the app depending on the artwork of the podcast you’re listening to, as well as offering both light and dark modes.

But it’s the playback features that fans appreciate the most; you can increase speakers’ volume while decreasing background noise on the fly, trim silences from episodes, easily toggle between video and audio and even jump between chapters if the podcast in question supports them.

There are also handy features like the ability to sync your subscriptions, up next, listening history and more, with automatic download of new episodes for offline playback. The best part? While it was once a paid app, the app is now free with an optional Pocket Casts Plus subscription for additional, but not crucial, features.

Adobe Lightroom Photo Editor

You’ll almost certainly have access to a suite of image editing tools baked directly into your smartphone, either via the Google Photos app or your phone’s native Gallery app depending on the manufacturer – but the tools are a little limited.

Sure, they’re great for quick tweaks to lighting, contrast and other basic elements, but what if you need something more advanced? That’s where the Adobe Lightroom Photo Editor app comes into play.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s free to download with free access to several key features including advanced light, colour and detail controls, though more advanced features like the use of the healing brush and AI object removal are locked behind a monthly subscription.

Still, even with the free tools, you’re provided with granular control over elements like colour and tones using curves, helping give your photos a unique look, and you’re free to save your image presets for easy access later on.

Google Messages

This one might sound a little odd, but it’s worth installing the official Google Messages app if it’s not already the default on your Android smartphone.

The main reason to opt for Google Messages over most OEM-developed alternatives is support for RCS messaging, allowing you to send high-res images, voice notes and more to other RCS users, be it on Android or, following the release of iOS 18, iPhone.

It’s also just a really nicely polished messaging app with built-in support for Google Gemini, real-time spam protection and end-to-end encryption as standard.

WallpaperZ

Your Android will undoubtedly come with a range of pre-installed wallpapers, but you’ll likely get bored of these pretty quickly. If you want to find other gorgeous wallpapers, look no further than the WallpaperZ app.

Not only is the app itself an absolute treat to use with handcrafted animations and a notable lack of annoying adverts, but there’s a wide range of high-res wallpapers available to download in a variety of themed packs. The idea is simple; you get one free wallpaper per pack, with access to nine additional options if you pay for a monthly subscription.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Still, even without the subscription, there are some fantastic options available to download, with new packs added every Tuesday and Friday to help keep your phone’s Home and Lock screens looking fresh.

Link to Windows

If you’re primarily a Windows user, the Link to Windows app is a no-brainer if it isn’t pre-installed on your smartphone.

It essentially allows your smartphone and Windows laptop or desktop to play nicely with one another, allowing you to make and receive calls from your PC, see your smartphone notifications as they appear, reply to text messages and even access your smartphone’s Home screen on the big screen.

There are additional features exclusively available for Samsung and Honor users, including the ability to access smartphone apps on your desktop, drag and drop files between your PC and smartphone and even copy and paste content between the two. It really is a fantastic tool for the more productive among us.

Overdrop

The default Weather app installed on your Android will likely vary in quality depending on the manufacturer that created it; that’s why it’s a good idea to skip it altogether and download the Overdrop app.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s one of the best-looking weather apps I’ve used on Android with design cues not only from Material You, adjusting the colours of the app depending on your phone’s theme, but iOS too. Throw in a hugely customisable app layout with elements including live weather and storm tracking, hourly forecasts and air quality and UV index monitoring and you’ve got a capable weather app.

There are also over 70 widgets to choose from, though most of these, and certain advanced features like changing weather provider, are locked behind a monthly subscription – but all the key features are readily available to free users.