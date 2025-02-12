Google I/O 2025 announced: Four things to expect

Google has revealed that its annual I/O keynote conference will take place on May 20th-21st this year, and we’re already counting down the days.

With last year’s keynote announcing heaps of Gemini updates, new generative AI tools and an Android 15 beta, this year Google has teased that we’ll learn more about its “newest products, technology, innovations in AI, Android and more.”

Although details are sparse right now, we’ve compiled four things we expect Google to reveal at this year’s I/O keynote.

Android 16 announcement

Considering Android 15 is still slowly rolling out on smartphones, with last year’s Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra still patiently waiting for the update, it might seem premature to even think about Android 16.

However it seems Google is working to rectify the long wait for Android 15, as the brand has confirmed a shorter wait for Android 16. Google confirmed in a blog post that Android 16 should launch in Q2 2025 to “better align with the schedule of device launches across our ecosystem, so more devices can get the major release of Android sooner”.

With this in mind, we expect that Google will detail more about Android 16 or even announce the software’s launch date during I/O, as the keynote takes place firmly in Q2.

Android 16. Image Credit: Google

As the first Android 16 beta is currently available for Pixel smartphones, we have some insight into what to expect from the software update. For example, Google explains it is “phasing out the ability for apps to restrict screen orientation and resize ability on larger screens” which means apps should work seamlessly on all devices “regardless of display size and form factor”.

Also seen in the beta version is support for Advanced Professional Video (APV) which enables professional-level, high-quality video recording. There’s also the introduction of Live Updates which Google explains “help users monitor and quickly access important ongoing activities”. That sounds akin to Samsung’s recently launched Now Brief.

Android XR and VR headset

Google introduced Android XR towards the end of 2024, an operating system built for AR and VR headsets and glasses, which was created in collaboration with Samsung.

Samsung has teased the first headset designed for Android XR which is code-named Project Moohan. Although we don’t have the specifics just yet, Samsung explains the headset is “equipped with state-of-the-art displays, Passthrough capabilities and natural multi-model input”.

Samsung Project Moohan and Android XR headset. Image Credit: Samsung

Google has said that the headset will be available to purchase in 2025, so we expect more will be shared about both Android XR and Project Moohan, including the actual name of the headset, launch date and specs during I/O.

A new Pixel handset

If we look at previous Google I/O keynotes, we’ll see that Google has a habit of revealing new Pixel devices. In fact the Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a and Pixel Tablet were all announced at the 2023 I/O.

2024 was, however, a different year for Google. Instead of revealing its flagship Pixel smartphone series in October, like its predecessors, it instead announced the lineup in August 2024. Google also didn’t announce its Pixel 8a during I/O, and instead opted for revealing the smartphone a week prior to the keynote.

While we are expecting a Pixel 9a handset, which would be the budget-friendly option in the Pixel 9 series, there’s lots of debate about when we’ll see the smartphone launch and, according to rumors, the affordable phone could instead launch in March 2025.

Pixel 9a render leak. Image credit: Android Headlines

This could leave Google open to revealing, or at least teasing, the Pixel 10 series at I/O instead, which would make sense if Google is to stick with its August release date for the Pixel.

Is it even Google I/O without a focus on AI? Google has teased that we’ll learn more about its latest innovations in AI, although we don’t have many specific details at the time of writing.

Considering last year’s I/O was packed with AI updates and new features, including updates to Google Gemini, the controversial introduction of AI Overviews in Search, Imagen 3 for image generation and much more, it’s fair to expect even more AI tools and upgrades this year.