Winners and Losers: Google and Apple’s contrasting AI fortunes laid bare

OPINION: Another tech week is in the books and it was a tale of two tech giants with deeply contrasting fortunes in the emerging world of generative AI.

Before we get to the big winner and loser for the week, there was plenty for Xbox fans to pay attention to. It seems an Xbox handheld is likely before the end of the year, but it won’t be made by Microsoft. It might take a familiar form. We also saw reports suggesting the next-generation Xbox might not be an Xbox at all.

Apple fans may be enthused to hear there are dramatic changes on the way for iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16 that go way beyond a design revamp for the best iPhones, iPads and Macs. Apple is also plotting a useful live translate feature for AirPods, powered by iOS 19, according to reports.

Speaking of earphones, Samsung may be the latest manufacturer to embrace a non-traditional form factor that’s ideal for runners and city dwellers.

In TV news, you’ve gotta admire Samsung’s chutzpah! The company is trying to sell sports fans eight televisions at a time in a $10,000 buzzer beating bundle. Love it. Furthermore, Sony is teasing a major tech advance with RBG Mini LED sets expected in 2026.

This week was definitely a mixed bag for AI after it emerged Sony had been playing around with AI-generated versions of one of PlayStation’s most iconic characters. Xbox also revealed a Copilot for Gaming coach that’ll help you beat bosses and get into games faster.

In the gaming realm we got a hint Nintendo may be plotting a big Switch 2 upgrade that overcomes a key weakness of the original, while Sony plans to bring a version of AMD’s AI-based upscaling tech to PS5 Pro games this year.

Sonos, in my mind, has dodged a bullet by reportedly cancelling its plans to launch a TV set-top box to challenge the Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick and others.

All that being said, winners and losers, here are your flowers and your rotten eggs for the week.

Winner: Google Gemini

Whether you’re in agreement with the direction of generative AI or not, its undeniable that Google has seriously upped its game, especially considering this week’s developments.

It may have been a matter of time, but Google has equipped humanoid robots with its Gemini AI platform and the results are… worryingly impressive for fans of a certain sci-fi franchise noted for its take on the combination of artificial intelligence and robotics.

The company revealed a pair of Gemini 2.0-based AI models that it says will “lay the foundation for a new generation of helpful robots” that can “perform a wider range of real-world tasks than ever before.”

The tech enables the robots to respond accordingly to human commands, even in situations where they’ve had no training. In examples Google used the robots can pick-up pens to put with pencils, slam dunk a mini basketball, and place items in a particular container even when the human is constantly trying to confuse it by moving said container around.

Furthermore, Google is also integrating regular your activity in other apps with Gemini, starting with Google Search. So, you’ll get bespoke answers to requests of the AI based on what you’ve scoured the internet for previously. It could be useful if you’re planning a trip, or looking for a new hobby.

That’s if you’re comfortable sharing your search history with the AI. Who knows what else it could suggest?

Loser: Siri

Google’s advances this week make Apple’s struggles even starker. Late last week we learned the Apple Intelligence-powered overhaul of Siri would be delayed until later this year. This week the fallout continued. One report suggested security rather than functionality is the key concern and there mightn’t be an easy way out of that quandary without compromising Apple’s staunch stance on user privacy.

One piece of collateral damage could be the rumoured HomePad smart home hub device, with one report claiming Apple is delaying that device because it is reliant on this new smarter Siri, more aware of the user’s personal context and able to act on their behalf within different apps.

The criticism got stronger as the week went on with Apple hearing accusations it over-promised (to put it kindly) on what it could deliver within the iOS 18 release cycle.

Seasoned Apple commentator Jon Gruber said the reveal at WWDC 2024 has proven to be little more than a “concept video” and believes the problems since have damaged the company’s credibility.

He said: “What Apple showed regarding the upcoming “personalised Siri” at WWDC was not a demo. It was a concept video. Concept videos are bull***t, and a sign of a company in disarray, if not crisis.”

He added: “You can stretch the truth and maintain credibility, but you can’t maintain credibility with bull***. And the “more personalised Siri” features, it turns out, were bull***.”

Could this be a bigger sign all is not well at Cupertino as it struggles to catch up from its slow start in the AI realm?