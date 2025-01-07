Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Goodbye Micro Lens Array OLED TV, we hardly knew you

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

With a swish of its wand, LG has made Micro Lens Array technology for its OLEDs disappear, replaced by LG Display’s brand new 4-stack panel technology.

Premium TVs in recent years have had an obsession with getting brighter and brighter, and for good reason to be honest. Brightness aids colour volume, which increases the range of colours a display can produce. It’ll also combat against any ambient light, an aspect of the living room viewing experience that OLEDs have struggled with compared to Mini LED.

But with this new 4-stack panel technology, it could – at least for more expensive models – push the need towards OLED. Samsung Display’s QD-OLED technology was thought up as a rival to OLED because it could hit higher levels of brightness, but with the 4-stack OLED panel, LG’s premium OLED could match the upcoming S95F or even reach a higher level of brightness. In terms of bragging rights, that would give the upper hand to LG and LG Display.

LG OLED55G4 The Man from Uncle
The MLA LG G4 OLED

And as a group of journalists met for an event (which I’m not allowed to talk about just yet), there was some scuttlebutt that perhaps this push I brightness might tempt Sony to move away from QD-OLED to the 4-stack panel. That’s just a wild rumour but I’ll leave it here in case there’s any substance to it. After all, I was half expecting a TV announcement from Sony at CES but it’s been quiet on that front.

This new 4-stack panel isn’t the same as the Tandem OLED Apple uses in its iPad (a panel that was also created by LG Display). How it works, LG Electronics aren’t too keen on revealing just yet. It was explained to me by another journalist, but I must admit, I’ve forgotten most of the technical details. Even during the briefing I attended at CES 2025, LG weren’t keen to talk about specific nit count but LG were confident enough to say that the G5 was three times as bright as the B5 model.

LG G5 new OLED
The new LG G5

In what sense is it brighter? Peak brightness? Average brightness? Again, LG didn’t specify but having seen the new M5 and G5 during the presentation, the level of brightness was impressive, so much so that it seemed almost too bright in the room I was watching in. The complaints about OLED not being bright enough will likely be dispelled once the G5 hits the market.

But the G5 is an OLED TV for the few and not the many given its expected price. The C5 is the model that’s most popular with buyers but it won’t have the new brightness boosting technology. It’ll be brighter than the C4 was but there will remain a disparity between the C5 and the G5. I would have thought it’d be interesting to see if LG would apply MLA to the C-series but alas, that’s not going to happen.

That’s a shame to me. The C5 looked very good in the demo I saw but I think everyone is craving more brightness from the model, and adding MLA to that model might have given buyers a bigger incentive to purchase a C5 over other mid-range OLEDs.

You might like…

Sound and Vision: What to expect from CES 2025 in TV and audio

Sound and Vision: What to expect from CES 2025 in TV and audio

Kob Monney 2 days ago
Winners and Losers: USB-C finally wins out, but CarPlay 2 still missing an ETA

Winners and Losers: USB-C finally wins out, but CarPlay 2 still missing an ETA

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Fast Charge: One of my favourite foldables could be getting a whole lot better

Fast Charge: One of my favourite foldables could be getting a whole lot better

Lewis Painter 3 days ago
Despite Sonos’ setbacks, the Ray soundbar was the best product I bought in 2024

Despite Sonos’ setbacks, the Ray soundbar was the best product I bought in 2024

Thomas Deehan 5 days ago
In 2024, I realised why I’ll never buy an Apple Watch

In 2024, I realised why I’ll never buy an Apple Watch

Chris Smith 6 days ago
What to expect from Apple in 2025: iPhone 17 Air, HomePod reboot and more

What to expect from Apple in 2025: iPhone 17 Air, HomePod reboot and more

Max Parker 6 days ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access