How to get the most out of Gemini Deep Research

GenAI-powered chatbots aren’t new; we’ve had tools like ChatGPT for a few years now. However, the problem with many chatbots is that they simply don’t have access to the most up-to-date information, and as such, the answers you receive may be outdated.

Chatbots also tend to provide brief summaries, rather than deep-dives, in their responses. This is great for a back-and-forth, but for more research-focused tasks, the results are often hit-and-miss.

That’s where Google’s Gemini Deep Research comes in; unlike competing chatbots, including the regular Google Gemini and ChatGPT, Deep Research delivers impressively detailed reports based on real-time information available on the web. It’ll even generate a research plan before scouring the web for information, just so you can be sure that it’s staying on task.

It’s an incredible tool for trends analysis, but I’d argue it’s just as helpful for everyday tasks – you just need to know how to use it properly to get the most out of the experience.

Here are a few things I’ve learnt using Gemini Deep Research over the past week, including tips and tricks for getting the most out of the chatbot and a few useful prompts to get you started.

What to ask Gemini Deep Research

Let’s start by providing a few examples of how I’ve been using Gemini Deep Research over the past week. It’s quite a bit different than chatbots like ChatGPT and even the regular Google Gemini, providing impressively in-depth reports with up-to-date information found by scouring the web.

Get expert advice on everyday tasks

As anybody with a dog can attest, keeping a lawn green is a monumental task – and one that I’m not ashamed to admit I’ve lost over the past six years with my German Shepherd, Luna. My once thick, luscious grass has been reduced to a patchwork of mud, grass and weeds.

The problem is that if I simply re-lay grass, I’ll be back to square one in a few years’ time. The alternative is fake grass, but as I’ve been told by dog owners who have taken the plunge, draining issues can cause the lingering odour of urine when dogs do their business.

I could go online and research atlernatives, or I could simply get Gemini Deep Research to do the heavy lifting for me – so that’s exactly what I did.

“I’m struggling to find a durable alternative to grass for my small London garden that isn’t paving. I also want to do the work myself. My problem is my German Shepherd; dog urine can smell on plastic grass. Could you suggest possible alternatives, and how much these might cost?”

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

After around a five-minute wait, Gemini not only researched for different types of artificial grass and aftercare options that can reduce the smell of odour but also suggested different ground coverings like clover, thyme, pea gravel, and bark, outlining the pros and cons of each.

It also provided London-focused cost estimates if I were to undertake the work myself, based on information from official websites and user experiences in forums like Reddit. Handy stuff, indeed!

Learn a new skill

My fiancee has long wanted to learn to crochet, but without any local classes or friends or family members who already know the technique, she has been left in the lurch.

Sure, there are YouTube videos that walk you through various elements of crocheting, but finding a complete beginner’s guide – without hopping between YouTube videos or paying for an online course – has been a challenge.

There are also localisation issues, such as different hook sizing systems in the UK and US, that can make it more challenging.

You already know how this goes by this point. I thought I’d use Google Deep Research to learn more about the world of crocheting and how a beginner would get started to point my fiancee in the right direction, and I was pleasantly surprised by the depth of the response.

“I’m interested in trying crocheting, but I have no experience and have no idea where to start. Could you come up with a plan for getting to understand the basics of crocheting for me? Include basic tips, how to start, equipment I’ll need and any other information you think is valuable for me.”

Ask this question in a regular LLM like ChatGPT, and you’ll probably get a few lines on crocheting and the equipment you’ll need, but Google Deep Research went much further, citing a whopping 87 sources in its response.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It not only provided an overview of the craft but went into detail about the different types of hooks, complete with information on the sizing systems for both the UK and the US and how they differ, along with choosing the right wool. Even the thickness of the wool can have an effect on the crochet – who knew?!

It also guided me through the steps of learning how to do a slip knot, including how to hold my tools, establish a foundation chain, and more, complete with links to tutorials and websites for visual guides.

In fact, it generated a whopping 4324 words on the subject, and unlike competing LLMs that include a lot of ‘fluff’, it was all very to-the-point and accurate – as far as my non-crocheting self could tell, anyway.

Plan a romantic getaway

I know there are already dedicated AI bots that’ll plan trips away on your behalf, but I’ve always found them rather unhelpful – especially when it comes to deciding where to go in the first place.

So, rather than scouring the web for potential locations, prices and things to do, I simply set Google Deep Research on the task, outlining elements like places we’ve been to and enjoyed to further customise the response.

“I want to go on a European getaway with my fiancee. We’re based in London, UK, and we enjoy city breaks, having gone to cities like Amsterdam and Milan in the past. Could you generate other affordable city breaks and potential itineries and estimated costs in GBP?”

After researching websites including Kayak, Expedia, Booking.com, and others, it generated not only a list of potential locations, including Krakow, Poland, and Prague, Czech Republic, but also a detailed deep-dive into each location, its pros and cons, and even how much an average hotel costs.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It also provided at-a-glance graphs that let me quickly compare elements like flight time and potential prices of different city breaks, and it also included a top recommendation based on my personal preferences. For what it’s worth, Deep Research thinks Krakow would be up our street based on our positive experiences with Amsterdam and Milan. Do with that information what you will.

Of course, I still need to manually book the trip and tickets to excursions, but it makes the initial planning steps much easier, much more personalised, and much faster.

Identify Pokemon trading card trends

One of my good friends recently introduced me to the world of Pokemon TCG and, in particular, graded Pokemon cards. As a kid of the 90s, the nostalgia of collecting shiny Pokemon cards, combined with the fact that some can sell upwards of £100s or even £1000s, was enough to pique my interest – but where should I start?

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Buying individual cards seems like a smarter option than buying packs of Pokemon cards with the hope that I’ll pull a rare card, but which should I buy? With Pokemon cards going back to the 90s, it’s safe to say that there are a lot of packs out there.

To make things trickier, no one resource tracks the pricing of graded Pokemon cards. To make my life easier, I simply got Gemini Deep Research to gather the information on my behalf.

I’ve recently got into the world of buying and selling Pokemon cards – mostly PSA-verified grade 10 units. Which Pokemon cards or packs have gone up the most in value in the past 12 months? And which are following a similar trajectory in 2025 so far?

After a few minutes of researching various niche Pokemon websites, the PSA repository, and other sources, I was provided not only with a list of Pokemon cards that have increased in value since the end of 2024 but also information on the general state of the Pokemon TCG market and future trends – like the 30th anniversary of Pokemon in 2026 –that could further influence pricing.

In fact, after I sent the list of Pokemon cards to my friend, he confirmed that not only was it accurate, but there was one card on the list that not even he was aware of – and he sells them for a living!

Getting the most out of Gemini Deep Research

Now you’ve got a better idea of the kinds of things that Gemini Deep Research can do, it’s time to move on to tips to help you get the best Gemini Deep Research experience possible. While it’s by no means an exhaustive list, these are the most important things I’ve learnt over the past week using the AI bot.

Be specific with your prompts

As with any chatbot you deal with, the more information you provide, the better.

It helps the AI chatbot better understand your request. If you provide additional information, you’ll receive more personalised and accurate responses. Depending on what you want Deep Research to do, this could include elements like your location, your interests, or your current level of skill.

Don’t be afraid to edit your plan

Once you submit your initial query, you’ll be presented with a research plan outlining the different topics and elements that Gemini will research. Importantly, this happens before the chatbot begins its in-depth research, which can take 5-10 minutes to complete.

So, if you spot an area of research that you don’t think is relevant to your query, or if there’s anything else you want to change before sending the AI chatbot off to do its thing, don’t be afraid to edit the plan there and then.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You can do this by tapping the Edit Plan button below the proposed plan in the chat view, and once edited, the chatbot will reevaluate the plan accordingly.

It’s worth noting that once Gemini delivers its report, you can no longer edit the plan – you’ll need to start a new chat and proceed from there.

Convert your report to a document

Some of the reports that Gemini Deep Research delivers can be pretty detailed – as in, thousands of words long.

While your chats will be saved for easy access at a later date, providing an easy enough way to access your reports, Google has made things easier with the ‘Export to Docs’ button in the top-right corner once its report is complete.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Simply press this button to convert the entire report into a formatted Google Docs document, stored in your linked Google account’s Drive. This makes it much easier to share your findings, reports and any other information that Gemini discovers with friends and family.