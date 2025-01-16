Here are the five things I need from the Switch 2 to buy it at launch

OPINION: After an excruciatingly long wait, we’ve finally been given our first look at the Nintendo Switch 2, but with plenty of information still up in the air, there are several aspects that I still need to be sold on ahead of launch.

If you’ve had a chance to watch Nintendo’s reveal video for the Switch 2 then you’ll know that, while it’s nice to finally see what the console looks like, it is a bit strange for it to be so light on specs. For example, we don’t yet know even basic bits of information such as the size of the screen or any claims on battery life.

At this early stage in the Switch 2’s lifecycle there’s plenty more to speculate about ahead of the upcoming deep dive in a now confirmed April Nintendo Direct, but for me to put my hard earned cash on the table and pick one up at launch, these are the guarantees I need to do so.

A proof of concept port

When the original Nintendo Switch was first announced, one of the details that immediately conveyed what was possible with the console was the fact that it could run Bethesda’s sprawling RPG, Skyrim. The sight of someone playing Skyrim on the go in 2017 was a total novelty, but it showed exactly what the Switch was capable of from a processing standpoint, more so than Nintendo’s first-party titles.

For the Nintendo Switch 2, I’d like to see another example of a port wherein, by the sheer fact that it’s coming to the console, gives you an idea of what it can do. There have been rumours abound about Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Assassin’s Creed Mirage making the jump to the new console, the former of which would serve as a great example given that its art style still looks great in 2025.

Upscaling for old games

Now that it’s been confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will play (almost) any game from the Nintendo Switch, I would like to know if the more capable hardware will lead to any noticeable performance boosts for these last-gen titles.

For example, I clocked a few hours in the Switch port of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but the Switch’s hardware was too limited to run the game well and so I jumped out. If that same game could run with as intended on the Switch 2, then that would be a game-changer. Plus, it would be nice to revisit several of Nintendo’s first party titles like Super Mario Odyssey, but with a fresh coat of paint.

Gamecube titles added to Nintendo Switch Online

I’d argue that one of the reasons why Nintendo hasn’t gone in a completely different direction design-wise for the Nintendo Switch 2 is because it wants to ensure a seamless transition for the gravy train of subscribers currently paying out for Nintendo Switch Online. In this age of subscription services, it makes sense, but it would be a great opportunity to add something that the fans have been clamouring for for ages: Gamecube games.

Nintendo has re-released a handful of Gamecube games over the years but it’s been a sporadic affair. Given that well over two decades have past since the GameCube came to market, I think it’s time to stop gatekeeping the console’s best titles and use them as a means of enticing people to the Switch 2. More than anything, I just want to relive the chaos of Mario Kart: Double Dash.

A roadmap of upcoming games

For any new console, a roadmap of what’s in store for early adopters is crucial. Nintendo did a great job in showing Switch users what lay ahead in games such as ARMS and Super Mario Odyssey, but it wasn’t that long ago that the Nintendo 3DS failed to shift units after a somewhat lacklustre launch line-up and nothing in the immediate future to fill the gap.

Even if there’s a decent wait in between these titles, it’s still worth Nintendo being as upfront as it can be with consumers. Sony’s PS5 has suffered as of late from being a bit slim on the ground where upcoming exclusives are concerned, so hopefully Nintendo avoids the same pitfalls with the Switch 2.

Streaming apps

This might be a bit of blue-sky thinking but it would be great to see the Switch 2 adopt more of a position as an entertainment hub. At this point, it’s just expected that the Sony and Microsoft consoles will offer up access to streaming apps like Netflix, Spotify and Disney Plus, but Nintendo’s been stubborn on this front as of late, which is odd given that the Wii U had no shortage of streaming apps back in 2013.

Because of the Switch 2’s kickstand, it would be great for watching content on the go, but whether Nintendo wants to stick with its ‘games-only’ approach remains to be seen, it’ll just be missing out on an easy win if it does.