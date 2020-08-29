Google announced the Pixel 5 alongside the launch of its budget Pixel 4a, but it didn’t provide any details of the specs or much in the way of actual detail. So, until the phone gets a full unveiling ,we’ve only got leaks to go on.

It’s long been suggested the Pixel 5 would be different from its predecessors, ditching the top-of-the-line hardware for a more modest internal spec. So instead of taking on behemoths like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and upcoming iPhone 12 Pro, it’ll be comparable to excellent mid-range offerings like Moto Edge and LG Velvet.

Recent leaks have made this seem more likely, with suggestions it’ll be powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset and come with a surprisingly dinky 6-inch panel. It looks like this will be a 90Hz OLED screen, likely giving the Pixel 5 a feature not found on the Pixel 4a 5G. Wireless charging is also expected, with nifty reverse charging too, so you can keep those Pixel Buds juiced up without a separate charger. There could also be lots of RAM (8GB), an ultra wide camera and 128GB storage. Oh, and of course Android 11.

For those hoping the Pixel 5 would be rocking a Snapdragon 865+, RAM to rival Samsung and Xiaomi’s flagships and a huge XL display, this news may come as something of a disappointment. But, for me, it’s quite the opposite – the Pixel 5 sounds perfect.

After using the Pixel 4a for a number of weeks – I even switched back to it after our Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review went live – I have grown to love it even more than I did when our glowing review went live. The size, the simple approach and the excellent camera and battery life make for a phone that’s far more than a spec-sheet.

But, I like the idea even more of the Pixel 4a with a couple of the extra luxuries I’ve come to expect from a ‘flagship’. I’ve got a few wireless chargers lying about and 90hz displays, and while not as smooth as 120hz, really do make everything feel that bit snappier. With a mid-range chipset onboard, every bit of extra smoothness is welcome. The leaked images show a slightly textured coating around the phone, which looks to be another nice touch.

And of course the camera needs to be considered, too. While the leaks suggest the telephoto will replaced by an ultra wide, it’s the main camera where the Pixel will shine.

The true capability of this sensor will likely be kept under wraps until Google announces the phone, but there’s every chance this will the best camera on any phone. And that’s a pretty big deal for a phone that’ll hopefully be a lot lighter on the wallet than other flagship competitors.

So even though the Pixel 5’s specs might look meagre, don’t discount this from being an impressive device just yet.

