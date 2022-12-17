Fast Charge: The Oppo Find N2 looks great, and that’s why it’s a missed opportunity

OPINION: With competition heating up among foldable phones, it’s a shame to think that we won’t be treated to the Oppo Find N2 outside of China.

After a tricky start, it seems that the idea of foldable phones is finally gaining momentum among the public, with more brands joining in on the fun.

Oppo was the latest company to announce two new additions to the market, one book-like phone and one clamshell-shaped, and just going by the early images and specs that have been released, the two handsets certainly look like appealing prospects.

Take the Find N2 for example. Not only does it have the sort of specs that would be impressive on any kind of phone, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 67W fast-charging and a triple camera system composed of 50-megapixel, 48-megapixel, and 32-megapixel sensors. On top of all that of course, owing to its form factor, it also packs in a 5.54-inch outer display and a large 7.1-inch inner display.

These panels are impressive in their own right too, with both having a 120Hz refresh rate and high levels of brightness, while the second generation Flexion hinge has been reduced in size so that the fold in the middle of the screen is “67% narrower” and therefore less visible.

Changes aren’t just limited to the hardware either; previously we’ve found that the software on foldables can be a bit underwhelming as it’s not perfectly optimised for these unusual form factors but again, Oppo has innovated here with split screen views and touch gestures having been introduced and refined in order to get more utility from the device’s unique qualities.

These are the kinds of changes we’ve been hoping for with the newest generation of folding phones, following mixed experiences with the current batch. However, as tantalising and tempting a prospect as it may seem, most of us outside China will never even get a sniff of the Find N2, because it won’t be sold globally.

We will instead be able to content ourselves with the Oppo Find N2 Flip, the clamshell variant, and that’s cause for excitement in itself but it will certainly come as a disappointment to many that the larger and more premium of the two won’t make it to our shores.

It also could be seen as a missed opportunity for Oppo. While the foldables market is still in flux, this could have been as good a chance as any for the manufacturer to reintroduce itself at the very cutting edge of smartphone tech; there certainly seems appetite for alternatives, and it has been instructive to look at the different approaches taken so far by Samsung, Motorola, Huawei and more.

It doesn’t take too long before a market solidifies and some competitors are left out in the cold; seemingly with so much to offer, let’s hope that Oppo doesn’t leave it too late to launch its top-end foldable outside China.