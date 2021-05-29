Apple’s annual WWDC Keynote is less than two weeks away and it’s pretty much a safe bet to say we’ll get our first look at the next version of the software that powers both the iPhone and iPad.

iOS 15 should be the star of the show – unless we see the heavily-rumoured 14-inch MacBook Pro – and while a full release won’t come until the iPhone 13 hits later in the year, we should get a very detailed overview of all the features coming our way this year.

I am, of course, very intrigued about what new features we’ll get for the iPhone. Early rumours have suggested food tracking in the Health app, updated notifications on the lock screen and tweaks to the dark mode UI. But what I am far more excited about are updates to the iPad.

It would make sense for Apple to really focus iOS 15 on improving the overall software experience on its tablet

While nothing has been confirmed yet, it would make sense for Apple to really focus iOS 15 on improving the overall software experience on its tablet – especially on the higher-end Pro models.

The latest iPad Pro has just been released and it’s an absolute beast. While you can wait for our full review for my thoughts on the new 12.9-inch XDR mini-LED display (spoiler: it’s gorgeous), it’s already clear this is the fastest tablet I have ever reviewed – by some serious amount.

iPad Pro 2021

The M1 chip that powers the iPad Pro 2021 is the same Apple-designed chip you’ll find in the new iMac and it offers performance never before seen on an iPad or any other best tablet for that matter.

Yet, there isn’t much available to really take advantage of all this power. The M1 iPad Pro is crying out for Apple to take the lead and port over some of its ‘pro’ apps like Final Cut Pro from the Mac.

It seems unlikely we’ll ever see the full Mac software on the iPad, but these apps being available on both would be likely enough for most.

There’s something big missing on the iPad

However, the real new feature I want on the iPad Pro is multi-user support. I want the ability to let my partner use the iPad Pro with her own apps and services logged in without having to manually log out each time I want to use my iCloud account.

This seems like such a bizarre omission I can’t quite believe we’ve got to iOS 15 without it being implemented.

I’ve noticed how much of a benefit this would be since reviewing the new iMac 24-inch with M1 chip. I haven’t used a desktop computer consistently since I was a kid, usually plugging a laptop into an external monitor if I wanted more screen. However since setting up the iMac it has become a part of the room; something we both use. It feels like a more communal device, rather than the very singular MacBook. I’d love the iPad to work in the same way, and for that, it really needs multi-user support.

The new, and very colourful, 24-inch iMac

You’ve got this super-powerful slate of glass with a wonderful screen, some of the finest creatives apps around and it can really only be used by one person. I understand this on the iPhone 12 as that is far more of a personal device, but it makes no sense on the iPad.

So, I hope we get proper professional-grade apps for the M1-toting iPad Pro at WWDC and I hope all that power is finally put to use. But what I really want is to be able to share the iPad around with multi-user support and different profiles. Surely that’s not too much to ask?