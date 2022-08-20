 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Fast Charge: It’s a really bad time to buy an iPhone

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

OPINION: If you’re thinking about buying a new iPhone this weekend then I have got something important to tell you – don’t.

I am not making this grand statement because the current crop of Apple smartphones is bad, in fact, they’re some of the best phones of the year.

Yet, as we approach the end of August and the start of September one thing is certain – the iPhone lineup will look very different in just a few short weeks.

News emerged this week, via Bloomberg’s reliable Apple reporter Mark Gurman, that Apple is planning on unveiling its next slew of devices on September 7, with the phones available to snap up just over a week later. That’s mere weeks away.

Gurman also says this will once again be a live-streamed event, the sort of thing we’ve become accustomed to from Apple throughout the pandemic. While nothing has been officially confirmed by Apple, those dates do match up with previous iPhone announcements.

This news leaves those ready to buy an iPhone with a tough question to ask themselves, and I would say that even if you’re not necessarily interested in picking up the new phones, whatever they may be, you’re still best off waiting.

iphone display

Apple tends to reduce the prices of its current phones when new ones come along. In the past, the previous flagship has been kept around, offered as a more affordable option for those who don’t really need the latest and greatest. Networks and carriers are also more likely to offer better deals on the iPhone 13 models, as they make space in their ranges for the iPhone 14.

And if you were planning on paying full price for an iPhone 13 Pro Max, then waiting just a few more weeks will likely get you an improved device that’ll be supported for longer. Rumours so far have suggested the iPhone 14 Pro models will ditch the notch for a pill-shaped cutout housing the front cameras, an updated Apple-designed A-series chipset and improved cameras. The screen size of the largest phone is also rumoured to grow slightly, too.

It’s a similar story for those on the lookout for an Apple Watch. Apple typically unveils its flagship wearable alongside the phone, and this year looks to be a bumper one. Reports suggest we’ll not only see the Apple Watch 8, but an update to the affordable SE line and perhaps an Apple Watch Pro – a rugged option that should appeal to those more swayed by Garmin’s excellent smartwatch output.

So, while the current iPhones are great, if you hold out for a few more weeks you might end up getting something better – or maybe even cheaper.

You might like…

Trusted Recommends: The best tech products from the past fortnight

Trusted Recommends: The best tech products from the past fortnight

Peter Phelps 18 hours ago
Sound and Vision: Just as Disney reaches the top, it looks to have made a potential slip

Sound and Vision: Just as Disney reaches the top, it looks to have made a potential slip

Kob Monney 6 days ago
Winners and Losers: The Galaxy Watch 5 goes Pro while Disney Plus hikes prices

Winners and Losers: The Galaxy Watch 5 goes Pro while Disney Plus hikes prices

Alastair Stevenson 6 days ago
Ctrl+Alt+Delete: We need more old processors in new laptops

Ctrl+Alt+Delete: We need more old processors in new laptops

Ryan Jones 7 days ago
Fast Charge: Samsung needs more foldable competition – the Z Fold 4 proves it

Fast Charge: Samsung needs more foldable competition – the Z Fold 4 proves it

Max Parker 1 week ago
New Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are making this iPhone user jealous

New Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are making this iPhone user jealous

Chris Smith 1 week ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.