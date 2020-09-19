Fast Charge: Does the iPad Air 4 tease the iPhone 12? We hope so

Apple announced the iPad Air 4 and Apple Watch 6 this week and in doing so it might have teased a few key changes coming to the iPhone 12.

Even though Apple didn’t end up announcing the iPhone 12 during the Time Flies event, it did tease a few features and design elements that we might see utilised on Apple’s next phone.

The most obvious of these is the A14 Bionic chipset that sits inside the iPad Air 4. It’s surprising to me that Apple is debuting its next-gen chip on what is essentially a mid-range tablet instead of on a phone or even the high-end iPad Pro, but here we are and we know already know what’ll power the iPhone 12.

According to Apple’s site, the A14 Bionic chip inside the new iPad offers 40% faster CPU performance, 30% faster graphics and 10x faster machine learning. Of course, this is compared to the chip in the older iPad Air rather than what powers the current iPhone. We’ll have to wait and see how much it improves performance on the iPhone when we see that released officially.

Another big feature Apple introduced with the iPad Air 4 is a power button with an embedded Touch ID sensor inside it. This means that when you go to unlock your iPad, the Touch ID will kick in and you’ll be taken directly to the homescreen. This is a different approach to biometrics when compared to the iPad Pro, which mirrors the iPhone in offering Face ID.

Now, could this mean that Apple will add this Touch ID power key to the iPhone 12, perhaps in addition to Face ID? Leaks so far haven’t suggested as such but it would make a lot of sense. While Face ID is good, it has encountered issues this year as mask-wearing has become more common and an easy way around this is to re-add fingerprint authentication.

Apple also introduced a blue Apple Watch 6, adding weight to the rumours that this hue could replace the Midnight Green on the new iPhones. We wouldn’t be surprised if Apple also offered some of the iPad Air’s newer colour schemes on the iPhone line.

One slightly less positive tidbit of information is that if the iPhone 12 follows the Apple Watch, then you won’t find a plug in the box, just the charging cable.

